Three-way tie atop leaderboard as JGA National Championship gets under way

ROSE HALL, St James — There is a three-way tie after the first round of the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) National Amateur Golf Championships, which got under way yesterday at the White Witch Golf Course in Rose Hall, St James.

The three-day, 54-hole event that ends tomorrow is the first tournament on the local calendar since the easing of the COVID-19 protocols to allow for some sports to resume.

Among the adjusted playing rules for the tournament are that players are allowed to 'place' their ball in the bunker; players are not allowed to touch the flag pin unless they are able to sanitise their hands right afterwards; and “on the advice of a medical practitioner, we will not be handing out scorecards. You are encouraged to keep your score electronically or on a small notepad. At the end of your round, you will read your scores to the scorer and have them confirmed by at least one playing partner”, the organisers said, adding, “these measures are being taken to keep all competitors and event administrators safe”.

Rocco Lopez, William Knibbs and Sebert Walker Jr all shot a one over par 73, one stroke better than defending champion Justin Borrowes and former champion Sean Morris, the latter playing with a badly injured finger on his left hand.

Dr Mark Newnham was at the back of the group with a handicap between 0-6 and with a 10 over par 82.

Shamar Wilson leads the 7-12 handicap group with a five over par 77 scored — four shots better than Kemar Brown's nine over par 81 — followed by Dr Tommy Lee's 11 over 83, Justin Murray's 14 over par 86, Richard White's 16 over 88, and Stainton Baker and Paul Chin both on 18 over par 90.

Lopez had an eagle three on the par five 12th hole, in addition to three birdies, but he also carded six bogeys in his round; Knibbs had three birdies and four bogeys in his round, while Walker was steady with just two birdies and three bogeys.

Knibbs said, “My score wasn't that bad but I did not hit the ball as well as I wanted to or as well as I have been able to in the past. But, I was able to keep grinding and made a nice putt on the last hole to finish one over, so we will see what happens moving forward.”