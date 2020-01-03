Tickets go on sale for Windies-Ireland ODI series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Fans have been urged to grab their tickets for the upcoming series against Ireland after sales commenced yesterday morning.

Kensington Oval here will be the stage for the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series starting next Tuesday, with the second match scheduled for two days later.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has put in place special offers for senior citizens and children, and anticipate that tickets will go quickly.

Senior citizens — aged 60 and over — will be eligible for free tickets for all matches on presentation of a form of national photo identification at local box offices, while stocks last.

“The campaign to offer tickets to senior citizens has proven very popular and successful over the years, and we have introduced it again for these upcoming matches against Ireland,” a CWI spokesperson said.

“We want to urge our loyal and faithful supporters to go out early and make sure they take advantage of this magnificent offer.

“Our West Indies team has performed really well in the last few months on tour of India, and everyone is keen to see them continue that improvement on home soil against the Irish.”

Tickets for children aged 12 and under will be free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can also visit the CWI website, www.windiescricket.com, to make their online ticket purchases through the “Buy Tickets” button.

West Indies and Ireland clash in the third ODI on January 12 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, which will also be the venue for the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series on January 15.

The final two T20 Internationals are set for January 18 and 19 at Warner Park in St Kitts.