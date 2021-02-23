Timberwolves sack Head Coach Ryan Saunders
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday after a disappointing 7-24 start to the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.
“We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organisation and wish him the best in the future,” Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said in a statement.
“These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organisation's short and long-term goals.”
Saunders was 43-95 as coach of the Timberwolves in two-plus seasons.
They have won just seven of 31 games and lost eight of their past nine for the worst record in the NBA.
Saunders' sacking comes after Minnesota lost 103-99 to the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Minnesota have been hit hard by injuries and COVID-19 issues this season, with starting guard D'Angelo Russell out for up to six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee.
Karl-Anthony Towns contracted the coronavirus and suffered a wrist injury, resulting in him playing just 11 games so far this season.
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch is believed to be the front-runner for the job to replace Saunders.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy