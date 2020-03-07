Time for Gayle to go — Philo Wallace

There is no longer a need for Chris Gayle in the West Indies T20 setup.

So says former West Indies and Barbados player Philo Wallace, who thinks Gayle's days are numbered after seeing the regional side coast to victory in their series against Sri Lanka yesterday.

The opening batsman, Gayle, has not played a T20 match for the West Indies since March 8, 2019 versus England, but since then the return of Lendl Simmons, the consistency of Evin Lewis and the emergence of Brandon King have worked for the Windies.

“Gayle is 40 years old now, he doesn't move around as swiftly as he use to and I think there is enough depth now in the team that they can move forward without a Chris Gayle,” said Wallace while speaking on the Calvin Alkins Delivery of the Day post-match show.

“The point is that the opening spots are sealed and the young men are performing, so he [Gayle] finds himself pretty hard to get into the side to be honest,” Wallace said.

Gayle is still one of the most successful batsmen in T20 cricket with two centuries, an average of 32.54, a strike rate of 142.84 for the West Indies and overall, only current Captain Kieron Pollard has played more matches than him in franchise cricket.

The West Indies still have T20s against New Zealand, South Africa and Australia plus the Caribbean Premier League season before the World Cup, but Wallace believes that a decision should be made now.

“I respect Chris' record but if you are preparing as a defending champion to win a World Cup, then you should be part of the process leading up to the production. Chris hasn't played for whatever reason, so look, I would stick with this team, add (Sunil) Narine and the Windies look really strong,” he said after yesterday's series victory.

The West Indies will open with a pair of tough matches against New Zealand and hosts Australia in their schedule at the World Cup in November.