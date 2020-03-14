Titchfield, St Mary High, Westwood are rural TT champs

TITCHFIELD High School, St Mary High School, and Westwood High School captured their respective age group titles at the 2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Full Service Consultants Rural High School boys' and girls' Under-19 and Under-16 Team Table Tennis Championships, during the finals played at G C Foster College on Tuesday.

The Titchfield aggregation, coached by Samuel Lamont, successfully retained their boys' Under-19 title with a 3-1 win over St Mary High School in the best-of-five games final. Titchfield High School have now won this title on eight occasions since 2012, though they lost to Glenmuir in 2018.

St Mary High School, jointly coached by Aundrae Thompson and Michael Johnson, defeated Westwood High School 3-1 to win the girls' Under-19 best-of-five games final.

Titchfield High School also easily retained their boys' Under-16 title by scoring a comprehensive 3-0 win over St James High School in their best-of-five matches final.

Also successfully retaining their title was Westwood High School, who blanked Mount Alvernia 3-0 in the girls' Under-16 best-of-five games final. This is also the third-consecutive year Westwood High School have won the Under-16 title.

In the boys' Under-19 final Jerome Dunbar beat Jerome Robinson 3-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5); Selon Harris lost to Aldane Thomas 1-3 (2-11, 11-6, 5-11, 10-12); Jahmarley Waysome beat MacKayne Lewis 3-1 (11-6, 11-2, 13-15, 11-5); and Kaman Stampp tagged Tyrese Henry 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7).

In the girls' Under-19 final Shawna-Lee McKenzie came from 0-2 down to beat Joeline Saunders 3-2 (9-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7); Diana Champagnie tagged Joanna Farquharson 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-9); Jhneanette Blake lost 0-3 to Tashkia Spence (6-11, 8-11, 8-11); and McKenzie beat Sunders 3-1 (11-2, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7).

In the boys' Under-16 final Jermy Golding beat Dayne Dyer 3-1 (11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9); Jeremy Golding defeated Aneil McIntosh 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9); and Jahdial Russell beat Daniel Brown 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-7).

For the girls' Under-16 final Ramona Johnson beat Jayla-Shea Wright 3-1 (11-7, 13-15, 11-6, 11-6); Kayleigh Dyce-Sharma defeated Alesha McFarlane 3-2 (6-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6); and Jheneel White beat Darrian Sterling 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-6).

Meanwhile, in the third-place play-offs, McGrath High School tagged St James High School 3-0 in the boys' Under-19, while former champions Titchfield High School defeated York Castle High School 3-1 in the girls' Under-19.

In the boys' Under-16 third-place play-off, Glenmuir High School beat York Castle High School 3-0, while St Mary High School edged York Castle High School 3-2 in the girls' equivalent.