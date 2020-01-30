Tivoli defender Anderson says all eyes on play-off spot

With very few eyes on them as they languished in the deep recesses of the Red Stripe Premier League early in the season, former champions Tivoli Gardens set about a repair job designed to do two things – get out of relegation trouble and put themselves in a place to challenge for a spot in the play-offs.

The repair job, which began in November, has seen Tivoli go unbeaten in their last nine games. They have won and drawn games including a 1-1 draw with main rivals Arnett Gardens in the latest edition of their enduring rivalry last Sunday.

After being behind from the 30th minute courtesy of a Kemal Malcolm strike, the Phillip Williams-coached team held their nerve to snatch a point at the end through former Arnett Gardens player Ranike Anderson.

The burly defender, who was left unmarked at the back post, thumped home an 86th-minute equaliser to ensure his team remained in touch with the top six.

The 33 points that they have gathered after 24 games see them sit one place and two points outside the play-off places, while sixth-placed Arnett Gardens and fifth-placed Dunbeholden FC remain within striking distance on 35 points.

Anderson admitted to being delighted to score against his former club on Sunday.

“Yes I enjoyed it a lot, but it's not something new. Since I have been at Tivoli Gardens I always scored against Arnett Gardens, so it's nothing new,” he said.

It was another rough and tumble game between the two rivals that saw three players being sent off, one from Tivoli and two from Arnett. It was no surprise to Anderson.

“We have been talking from week that this match would be a tough match, we are rivals more than just football,” he admitted.

Despite the dropped points, the hard-nosed defender is adamant that he and his teammates will be involved in the play-offs this season.

“It was an important game tonight [Sunday] as our aim is to finish in the top six…we still have the aim, but we dropped two points, so we have to come again next match,” he stated.

Focus and hard work will be key to achieving their primary objective from here on in, contends Anderson.

“We have to keep focused and keep working hard, we must reach the top six; we are sure about that...we just need to put in the hard work, we must reach there,” he said defiantly.

— Dwayne Richards