Tivoli Gardens edge Portmore to inch closer to RSPL play-offs

An 18th-minute penalty by Jermaine Johnson propelled Tivoli Gardens Football Club to a hard-fought 1-0 win over defending champions Portmore United and into a play-off spot for the first time this season.

Tivoli Gardens FC, who struggled with just two victories in their first 12 games, have now won their second-consecutive game and five of their last eight matches.

Tivoli Gardens FC leapfrogged Arnett Gardens FC into the last play-off spot, sitting in sixth position with 40 points. However, that could change as Arnett Gardens FC, on 38 points, will be in action against Cavalier FC (36 points) in tonight's televised game.

Portmore United, who were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League in midweek, slipped to fourth spot on 42 points but have two games in hand.

The Phillip Williams-coached Tivoli Gardens FC needed to win to increase their chances of making the play-offs and that they did. They started sprightly and once they got their noses in front, they held Portmore United at bay for a crucial victory.

But things could have been much different had the skilful duo of Lamar Walker and Shandee James given more playing time as their introduction in the 62nd minute lifted the team to a different level that gave Portmore United the ascendency.

It was Tivoli Gardens' first win over Portmore United this season in three games and Coach Williams was happy they are in the top six.

“This is the first time this season and that's our objective in making it to the play-offs. I spoke to the guys and told them if we find ourselves in the top six we [are] not coming out,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Meanwhile, Humble Lion FC climbed into third spot with a 1-0 win over Vere United at Wembley Centre of Excellence in their Clarendon derby.

Veteran Andrew Vanzie converted a 43rd-minute penalty that pushed Humble Lion to 45 points and much closer to cementing a play-off berth.

But not so good news for the promoted Vere United, who suffered their 14th loss of the season to be at the bottom of the 12-team league with 18 points from 28 games.

With only five games remaining, Vere United look a sure bet for relegation as they are sitting 11 points adrift of safety.

At the Royal Lakes complex, home team Dunbeholden FC blanked Harbour View FC 2-0 to consolidate their play-off position in fifth place with 42 points.

It was a cruel blow for Harbour View FC's play-off hopes as they remained in ninth spot on 35 points. But with the mid-table closely knitted, they are just five points adrift with a game in hand.

Up to press time, the games between Mount Pleasant Football Academy and Molynes United FC, and Waterhouse FC against The University of the West Indies FC were yet to be decided, having a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm.

Teams: Portmore United — Benjamin Williams, Rosario Harriott, Ryan Wellington, Noel Walker, Emilio Rousseau, Cleon Pryce (Shai Smith 72nd), Tevin Shaw, Chavany Willis, Revaldo Mitchell (Shandee James 62nd), Dane Chambers (Lamar Walker 62nd), Ricardo Morris

Subs not used: Kemar Foster, Romaine Brackenridge, Romaine Bowers, Siegle Knight

Booked: Willis (17th), Shaw (69th)

Tivoli Gardens — Davian Watkins, Jabeur Johnson, Tkiven Garnett, Barrington Pryce, Jamie Robinson, Dasha Satchwell, Rodico Wellington, Davion Garrison (Newton Sterling 90th), Anthony Nelson (Trayvone Reid 72nd), Jermaine Johnson (Malik Goldson 90th), Stephen Barnett

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Ajyma Johnson, Samar Rowe, Trevaune McKain

Booked: Wellington (49th), Jermaine Johnson (49th), Watkins (65th)

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistant referees: Princess Brown, Joshua Jackson

Fourth official: Nerrisa Goldson

Match commissary: Ewan Scott