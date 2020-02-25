Tivoli Gardens edge Waterhouse in seven-goal thriller

Tivoli Gardens FC strengthened their chances of making the top six in the Red Stripe Premier League after edging league leaders Waterhouse FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Edward Seaga Sports Complex on Sunday.

Three goals inside the first 11 minutes, including a brace from Stephen Barnett, put Tivoli Gardens in firm control of the game before a goal from Captain Keithy Simpson shortly before half-time gave Waterhouse a lifeline.

Substitute Trayvone Reid re-established the Tivoli Gardens three-goal cushion shortly after the restart but two more Waterhouse goals midway the second half set up an intriguing finish at Railway.

Most of the spectators were still taking their seats when Barnett got his first goal of the game. A long ball down field caught out the Waterhouse defence and the Tivoli striker reacted quickest, latching onto the ball and firing into the far corner of the goal beyond a hapless Akeem Chambers.

It quickly became 2-0 to the hosts when Horatio Morgan prodded home at the far post after the ball was played across the face of the goal in the third minute.

The Tivoli Gardens fans were still in celebration mode when their team went 3-0 up in the 11th minute. Clinton Ashley tried to lob Chambers from the left side, but the custodian got a palm to the ball to keep out the initial effort. Barnett was there to stab home at the far post.

Waterhouse then had a lifeline back into the game when Simpson converted a penalty to make it 3-1 in the 40th minute, after Robinson brought down Tremaine Stewart inside the box.

But Reid would re-establish the Tivoli Gardens three-goal cushion just three minutes after the restart when he squeezed home at Chambers' near post, after weaving his way past a defender.

Tivoli then took their foot off the pedal and the visitors capitalised.

Denardo Thomas proved to be an inspired substitution by Coach Marcel Gayle as he scored from close range in the 57th minute, just one minute after entering the field of play.

Rafeik Thomas then went on a dazzling run through the Tivoli defence, getting the better of three opponents before laying off the ball to Tremaine Stewart whose sweetly struck shot from 24 yards rocketed into the back of the net, to make it 4-3 in the 72nd minute.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens FC – Davian Watkins, Jamie Robinson, Ranike Anderson, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Tkiven Garnett, Horatio Morgan (Trayvone Reid 37th), Clinton Ashley (Jabeur Johnson 65th), Jermaine Johnson (Shavar Campbell 71st), Stephen Barnett, Devroy Gray

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Newton Sterling, Ajuma Johnson, Samar Rowe

Booked: Garnett (21st), Anderson (23rd), Flemmings (65th), Jab Johnson (82nd)

Waterhouse FC — Akeem Chambers, Shawn Lawes, Ricardo Thomas, Denilson Simpson (Mark Miller 71st), Kenroy Howell, Tremaine Stewart, Damion Binns (Andre Moulton 56th), Colorado Murray (Denardo Thomas 56th), Nicholy Finlayson, Keithy Simpson, Rafeik Thomas

Subs not used: Shaun Dewar, Andre Fletcher, Shaquail Bradford, Joel Johnson

Booked: Simpson (18th), Stewart (21st), Ricardo Thomas (30th)

Referee: Tyrone Robinson

Assistant referees: Lloyd Edwards, Ricardo McKenzie

Fourth official: Weston Costley

Match commissioner: Martin Lyn

— Dwayne Richards