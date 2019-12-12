TG blank Molynes

FORMER champions Tivoli Gardens continued their climb away from the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over a Molynes United outfit in dire straits at Edward Seaga Sports Complex yesterday.

Newton Sterling opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, firing home from close range after latching onto a Trayvone Reid low cross.

Reid then put the icing on the cake with a nice solo effort where he drifted by a defender and fired past the bewildered goalkeeper Leon Taylor on the stroke of full time.

It was Tivoli Gardens' third win from their last four games and they moved to 18 points, but remained in 10th spot.

The promoted Molynes United's woes continued with their sixth-consecutive defeat and their ninth in their last 11 games. They had won their first six games on the trot.

Molynes United were left in eighth spot on 20 points.

Molynes United were decked in their lime green tops and shorts, while Tivoli Gardens wore their usual orange outfit. On the field of play, the home team once against started with the towering Sterling in tandem with the tricky Reid, and veteran former Reggae Boy Jermaine Johnson, who proved a handful for the Molynes United backline.

It was no surprise that Sterling and Reid were on the scorecard, and Sterling also thundered a free kick against the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten all ends up.

Lacking goals of late, Molynes United gave a start to veteran striker Devon Hodges, but that gamble failed as though he battled hard with hard-nosed defender Ranike Anderson throughout, he was not able to find the target. This led to further frustration for his team as though they turned in a spirited display, led by Jermy Nelson, they failed to get anything from the game.

Molynes United's new Coach Calvert Fitzgerald, who replaced Lijyasu Simms, was losing his third game on the trot and was clearly disappointed.

“For the three games we played well but lost, so I hope for the next game we not play well and get some points. It's very disheartening, we put in the work in training but we can't seem to get the ball into the back of the net,” Fitzgerald lamented.

Meanwhile, Tivoli Gardens' Coach Phillip Williams was satisfied with the result but does not want his players to get complacent as they keep an eye on the team immediately ahead of them in the points standing.

“The position in the table is not one that we are comfortable with, but we are making slow steps moving away from the bottom. It's a good momentum in terms of it's the first time in a long while we have scored two goals and kept a clean sheet which is very important,” said Williams.

“These three points are welcoming in our quest to pull back those who are ahead of us as quickly as possible,” he added.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Nicholas Clarke, Shavar Campbell, Ranike Anderson, Jabeur Johnson, Jamie Robinson (Nathaniel Leslie 51st), Tkiven Garnett, Davion Garrison, Trayvone Reid, Rushane Spence (Junior Mcgregor 62nd), Newton Sterling (Howard Morris 75th) Jermaine Johnson

Subs not used: Deron Duncan, Horatio Morgan, Kimorlie Brissett, Stephen Barnett

Booked: Garnett (65th)

Molynes United — Leon Taylor, Kemar Seivwright, Sergino Frankson, Keith Wright, Tyrece Wynter, Jeremy Nelson, Fancy-Hue Stewart (Tajahe Dixon 75th), Tyrique Wilson (Shane Watson 83rd), Troy Reid (Fabiki Farquharson 64th), Anthony Greenland, Devon Hodges

Subs not used: Kluvi Christian, Fabiki Farquharson, Ackeem Stewart, Kevin Brown, Ronaldo Smith

Booked: Seivwright (73rd)

Referee: Veralton Nembhard

Assistant referees: Yvette Stephenson, Cleon Fearon

Fourth official: Damion Coombs

Match commissary: Horace Lewis