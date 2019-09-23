Tivoli Gardens finally off the mark

Tivoli Gardens Football Club (FC) ended their dreadful start to the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season with a 2-0 win over Cavalier FC at Edward Seaga Sports Complex yesterday.

Substitutes Rodico Wellington and Donovan Dawkins scored in the 78th and 88th minutes, respectively, to snap a three-game losing streak, after being introduced by Coach Phillip Williams.

Wellington replaced free kick specialist Junior McGregor in minute 73 and five minutes later Tivoli Gardens won a free kick just outside the penalty box and with no McGregor around, Wellington took full responsibility and fired home, albeit off a deflection.

Then Dawkins, who replaced Jermaine “Teddy” Johnson in the 56th minute, cheekily slotted home following a brilliant run by Trayvone Reid down the right flank.

It was a well-deserved win for Tivoli Gardens as they looked the hungrier of the two teams and the game got easier for them when Cavalier went down to 10 men in the 73rd minute after Clifton Woodbine picked up a second yellow card and was ejected.

It was a welcome win for Tivoli Gardens following defeats to The University of the West Indies FC, Arnett Gardens FC, and Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

Tivoli Gardens now climbed off the bottom of the table to move provisionally into 11th spot with three points and Coach Williams was a relieved man.

“It was really a welcome win from the coaching staff's point of view and for the spectators,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“We knew it was coming, we didn't know when because we are playing some good football from the last two games and it was only a matter of time that luck and result would go our way,” he noted.

Williams had high praises for his substitutes who delivered the goods.

“Those guys joined us rather late so we are putting them through their paces in terms of getting them prepared and we have some other players who are still trying to get match fit. It's a very decent unit we have and with more matches we will see more results coming our way,” said Williams, who then headed off to training with the St Andrew Technical High School Manning Cup team.

Meanwhile, Cavalier, with their second loss of the season, dropped a spot to eighth on four points and Coach Rudolph Speid thought they played poorly.

“I think we played not particularly well. The longer we took to put them away they got a little braver and when we went down to 10 men that was the deciding factor and that really cost us the game.”

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Damian Watkins, Kemar Flemmings, Barrington Pryce, Jabeur Johnson, Nathaniel Leslie, Rushane Spence (Tkiven Garnett 73rd), Rochane Smith, Dasha Satchell, Junior McGregor (Rodico Wellington 73rd), Trayvone Reid, Jermaine Johnson (Donovan Dawkins 56th)

Subs not used: Deron Ducan, Anthony Nelson, Davion Garrison, Ranike Anderson

Booked: Satchell (20th), Pryce (49th)

Cavalier — St Michael Edwards, Richard Brown (Ajuma Johnson 86th), Clifton Woodbine, Jamar Purcell, Kyle Ming, Orlando Brown, Leonard Rankine (Leonardo Fogarty 71st), Kimani Gibbons, Ajay Chin (Gadail Irving 55th), Chevonne Marsh, Alex Marshall

Subs not used: Mark Bryan, Marlando Maxwell

Booked: Woodbine (7th, 73rd)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant referees: Stephanie Dale Yeesing, Joshua Jackson

Fourth official: Doyen Tummings

Match commissary: Ainsley Sharpe