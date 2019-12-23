Tivoli rally late for share of points with UWI
Tivoli Gardens FC 2 Jabeur Johnson (80th pk), Dawkins (90th+1) UWI FC 2 Simpson (6th), (own goal 50th)
TWO late goals gave hosts Tivoli Gardens Football Club a share of the points in yesterday's 2-2 result against The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC in Red Stripe Premier League action at Edward Seaga Sports Complex.
Jabeur Johnson, who had conceded an own goal in the 50th minute, kick-started Tivoli Gardens' comeback from two goals down with a clinical effort from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.
Substitute Donavon Dawkins hit Tivoli's equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.
Thorn Simpson had given The UWI FC a sixth-minute lead before Johnson's error gifted them a two-goal cushion.
Tivoli Gardens are ninth with 22 points, while The UWI, who are in the relegation zone, are 11th with 15 points.
On a grass-covered, but coarse and uneven surface, the visitors took the lead in the sixth minute when Simpson rolled a defender before shooting into the goal.
Despite half-chances created at both ends no further goal came in the first half.
The UWI stretched their advantage five minutes into the second half.
Johnson inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Ryan Miller battled well to fire in a low cross from the right side.
The windy condition at the venue was a deterrent for the teams playing aerial passes, but when they tried to keep the ball on the ground the rough surface proved a challenge.
Still, The UWI made more sustained efforts at building organised attacks, and were good for their two-goal lead.
However, it all fell apart for the visitors late in the game.
Johnson turned hero to villain when he pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Trayvone Reid was judged to have been fouled inside the UWI box. Just over 10 minutes later, Reid's scuffed shot fell for the burly Dawkins to strike into the roof of the net from close range.
Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Nicholas Clarke, Kemar Flemmings, Kavon Wilson, Jabeur Johnson, Nathaniel Leslie, Tkiven Garnett, Davion Garrison (Rodico Wellington 13th), Trayvone Reid, Stephen Barnett (Horatio Nelson 65th), Jermaine Johnson (Donavon Dawkins 75th), Rochane Smith
—Sanjay Myers
