Tivoli train rumbles on with 1-0 win over UWI

Tivoli Gardens continued their push for a spot in the play-offs of the Red Stripe Premier League with a 1-0 win over the UWI FC at Edward Seaga Sports Complex on Sunday.

The all-important goal came from Stephen Barnett in the 71st minute as the west Kingston-based team earned their first win over the team from Mona this season.

The win saw Tivoli move up one place to seventh position on 32 points as they registered their third win on the trot. The UWI, who have won just two games all season, remain second from bottom on 17 points, with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

On a very windy afternoon both teams struggled on the offensive end to begin the game, and it took 21 minutes for there to be a shot when Horatio Morgan fired high for Tivoli from just outside the area.

Shortly after, Davion Garrison picked out veteran Jermaine “Teddy” Johnson with a perfect cross from the left side but his powerful header on target went straight to Nickolas King in the UWI goal.

The UWI had the perfect opportunity to take the lead in the 25th minute with their first real look on goal. Nacquain Brown weaved his way past two defenders, but the striker prodded the ball wide of the target as Davian Watkins closed down the space. Brown should have done better.

Three minutes before the interval, Tivoli fans thought they had taken the lead when Trayvone Reid rippled the side netting with a curling free kick from 25 yards, but the game remained scoreless at the break.

Johnson had another great chance to give Tivoli the lead six minutes after the restart, but his goal-bound header was brilliantly saved by King who dived low to his left to gather the ball.

A fierce drive from Kemar Flemmings took a deflection on the way through to goal, but an alert King did well to save.

Stephen Barnett was then presented with the best chance for Tivoli when he was picked out by Johnson with a cross from the right. Barnett controlled well on his chest, but his attempted lob of the advancing King went just over the crossbar from about 10 yards.

The UWI then spurned two glorious chances in a row to take the lead in the game. First Javoy Belnavis slipped in substitute Thorn Simpson, but he was denied by Watkins who advanced well to save at the feet of the UWI man.

Just moments later Watkins was at it again, this time denying an unlucky Brown with another well-timed move after Simpson had turned provider. The Tivoli custodian had certainly done well to keep his team in the game.

The lively Devroy Grey added some spark to the Tivoli attack and some enterprising play with Garrison presented the latter with a chance, but the former UWI man delayed a bit too long to pull the trigger and the chance was lost.

Then on 71 minutes Barnett found the winner, catching out King with a quick turn and shot. The UWI custodian was left disappointed with himself as the ball went straight to him, slipped through his grasp and into the goal.

“It's keeping the focus – that was the problem earlier in the season but today they kept the focus for the 90 minutes,” said a pleased Phillip Williams after the game.

“We have set ourselves an objective in order to get into the top six, and definitely putting runs like these together is the key,” added the Tivoli head coach.

UWI Head Coach Andrew Peart was left to rue the missed opportunities by his team as they spurned a real chance to come away with something from the game.

“When you look at the chances we got, the one-on-ones with the goalkeeper, that to me decided the game. Score one of those chances and it's a different game because we created enough; and then it's just unfortunate that we conceded the way we did,” he lamented.

Teams:

Tivoli Gardens - Davian Watkins, Kemar Flemmings, Ranike Anderson, Jabeur Johnson, Shavar Campbell, Tkiven Garnett, Trayvone Reid (Devroy Gray 57th), Davion Garrison, Horatio Morgan (Dasha Satchwell 54th), Stephen Barnett (Rodico Wellington 89th), Jermaine Johnson

Subs not used: Junior McGregor, Newton Sterling, Nicholas Clarke Jamie Robinson

Booked: Kemar Flemmings (50th)

UWI FC - Nickolas King, Taniel McKenzie, Davion Shakes, Fabion McCarthy, Javoy Belnavis, Tejuarn Williams, Sheldon McKoy, Nacquain Brown (Trivante Stewart 77th), Rohan Beadle (Jabari Hylton 68th), Venton Evans, Nevado Harper (Thorn Simpson 60th)

Subs not used: Michael Heaven, Andrew Humphry, Tajay Griffiths, Pagiel Brown

Booked: Nevardo Harper (55th)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant Referees: Richard Washington, Joshua Jackson

Fourth Official: Odette Hamilton

Match Commissioner: Anthony Gibbs