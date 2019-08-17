To Michael Dyke, with Appreciation

Michael Dyke (second right), head coach of Edwin Allen's track team, accepts an award for his contribution to the Edwin Allen High School girls' track and field team over the years from Keneisha Carpenter (left), brand manager, Kirk Distributors Limited, while Edwin Allen star Kevona Davis (second left) and Kirk Distributors' Senior Product Manager Kadian Parkinson look on during an award ceremony in Clarendon recently.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT