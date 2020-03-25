Tokyo postponement has 'no impact' on Paris 2024 Olympics, says organiser
Paris, France (AFP) — The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will have “no impact” on the Paris Games, which will go ahead as scheduled in “summer 2024”, the head of the organising committee Tony Estanguet told AFP yesterday.
The 2020 Games were delayed until “no later than summer 2021” by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe earlier yesterday, but Estanguet said the first postponement of an Olympics during peacetime would not affect the Paris edition, which will now be staged three years after the Tokyo event.
“The 2024 Games will be held in the summer of 2024. There is no impact on the date,” said the three-time Olympic canoeing champion.
The Olympics were due to be held from July 24-August 9 this year, but it was deemed too dangerous to hold it as planned due to the pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 18,000 people worldwide.
“It was the best decision for the athletes, for all the players in the Games,” added Estanguet.
“I believe that the Games must stay in their place.
“We are really advancing on our own preparation plan. Each situation in the Games is different; we do not have the same infrastructure to build.
“We are advancing on our schedule independently of that of Tokyo.”
The Olympics became the highest-profile casualty on a long list of sporting events hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with football's Euro 2020 also postponed until next year, while the majority of global international sports have been put on hold.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy