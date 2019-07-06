Tomlinson, Young reign supreme in Senior Table Tennis Championships

SIMON Tomlinson and Solesha Young captured the men's and women's open singles titles, respectively, at the 74th staging of the National Senior Table Tennis Championships which ended at the National Arena last Sunday.

Tomlinson, seeded at number one and the defending men's singles champion, came from three sets down to defeat second-seeded Kane Watson in a thrilling best-of-seven sets 4-3, with scores of 11-13, 3-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7, 11-2.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Alpha Academy student Young won her first Senior Women's title when she defeated Dadriann Lewis in a best-of-seven sets 4-1 through scores of 11-6, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5.

The men's singles final provided spectators with an action-packed battle, with both players unleashing an array of attacking smashes and exciting rallies that brought the house down.

It was Watson who dominated the first three sets as Tomlinson struggled to cope with his opponent. The first set was evenly contested between the two, but Watson managed to pull through 13-11.

Tomlinson found the going very tough in the second set, as he was not finding his rhythm by producing several errors. Watson took control and won easily 11-3. With Tomlinson not playing well Watson took the set 11-8.

A remarkable turnaround came in the fourth set where Watson led 7-3. Tomlinson gradually came into his own and attacked his opponent before winning the next eight points to win 11-7.

Tomlinson then won the fifth set 11-9, and unleashed an array of brilliant attacking strokes and smashes to win the sixth set 11-7 and evened the match at 3-3.

The seventh and final set was all Tomlinson as he raced to a 9-0 lead before winning 11-2 for a 4-3 championships win.

Kelsey Davidson won the Women's Rural singles final by beating top seed Dadriann Lewis 3-1 with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9, while Rudolph Sinclair won the Men's Rural singles final with a 4-3 victory in the best-of-seven sets, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8.

Christopher Marsh defeated David Williams 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-9) to win the Men's Over-40 singles title, while the Women's Over-40 singles title was won by top seed Andrea Wadsworth, who beat Maureen Nembhard 3-1 (11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8).

The top pair of Tomlinson and Emani McPherson captured the men's open doubles title 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-4) over the second-seeded pair of Peter Moo-Young and Marsh.

Young and Kelsey Davidson captured the women's open doubles final by beating the pair of Tsenaye Lewis and Gianna Lewis 3-0 (11-5, 12-10, 11-9).

Kane Watson and Dadriann Lewis captured the mixed doubles open by defeating the pair of Alphanso Morris and Onika Francis 3-1 with scores of 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 11-4.