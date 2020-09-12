Tomohawk favoured for I'm Satisfied feature

Having had a long and consistent battle with injuries which have sidelined him for almost a year, Wayne DaCosta's American-bred Stranger Danger makes a much-awaited return to competitive racing on the 11-race card at Caymanas Park today.

Stranger Danger, who last ran competitively when he lost twice to the lionhearted filly and stablemate She's A Maneater last November, will be in lesser company in an Open Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

This event has a $1.5-million purse up for grabs and will share spotlight with the feature contest for the I'm Satisfied Trophy, which will bring the curtains down on the programme.

First post is 11:35 am.

Prior to his meetings with She's A Maneater, Stranger Danger went unbeaten in nine-consecutive outings and is a cut above his seven rivals, as he is down in class for this sprint. However, his battle with injuries has certainly cast a shadow of doubt over his chances of winning here.

His exercise reports also give very little indication as to whether or not he is anywhere close to his optimum and this run could very well be a part of the recovery process.

On the other hand, class is class, and DaCosta being a master at his trade could very well have Stranger Danger quietly ready to go, much like he did with 13-1 shot Drummer Boy, who closed well for victory over the five-straight course last Sunday, coming off a near seven-month break.

Female apprentice Abigail Able, who guided Drummer Boy to that victory, will be aboard Stranger Danger for his reintroduction to competitive racing, and if he is even halfway close to his best, then it could be a smooth and uneventful return to the winners' enclosure.

Able's services will also take bundles of weight off the four-year-old gelding for this run.

While Action Run, Cryptocurrency and Father Patrick are expected to be left behind here, the likes of Patriarch, Chace the Great and the Anthony Nunes pair of Universal Boss and Prince Charles will renew their rivalry.

Should this in fact turn out to be an exercise run for Stranger Danger, then Patriarch, like he did on August 22, could again set off in front and prove hard to get back to.

The Fitzgerald Richards-trained Patriarch clocked a brisk of 1:04.4 minutes on a fast track, holding off the fast-finishing Chace the Great by one-half length, under Robert Halledeen and 126lb in his back.

With apprentice Oshane Nugent now called upon to do duties, Patriarch will go carry a mere 119lb for this assignment, which might be another game of catch me if you can.

Again, if Stranger Danger fails to show, then Universal Boss — a full brother to Patriarch — and the others will have a tough task on hand to lower his colours.

Meanwhile, the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance event for the I'm Satisfied Trophy seems set to be a much closer affair with a field of 12 runners going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Another DaCosta trainee, Tomohawk, to be ridden by Anthony Thomas, is favoured to finish tops. But, the likes of Money Monster, Sencity, High Diplomacy, and Weekend Jazz are also in with a shot of pulling this one off for their respective connections.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Sweet Toppins/Sweet Renisha/Another Cookie/Zabratone/War of the Roses

Race 2) Soul Cure/Corazon/Top Shelf/Bimini/Mr Universe

Race 3) Letters in Gold/Den Street/Bern Notice/Awesome Notice

Race 4) Lightning McQueen/Kingswood/Miss Elaine/Nuclear Dan

Dada

Race 5) Musketoon/Balazo/Holy Light/Kappone

Race 6) Laws of the Code/Cat's Rigger/Moviestar/Stan Roy

Race 7) Formal Fashion/Sir Kel/Fresh Cash/Truly Amazing

Race 8) Berry Boy/Awesome Glitter/Sweet Surprise/In The Blood

Race 9) De Inevitable/Case Closed/Casual Peach/Prince Dominick

Race 10) Patriarch/Universal Boss/Chace the Great/Stranger Danger

Race 11) Money Monster/Sencity/Weekend Jazz/Tomohawk