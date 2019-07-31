Tony James seeks late nomination for JFF presidency

Former president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Tony James has raised his hands as a late challenger to the incumbent Michael Ricketts even as nomination closes at midnight today.

The 67-year-old James, who was JFF president between 1985 and 1992, needs at least four nominations from the 13 parish presidents and the Jamaica Observer has learnt that will pose a real challenge for him because of his late entry into the race.

“I don't think anybody else had intended to run and there was a small group led by Danny Beckford that had challenges with the JFF, and out of that discussion I was asked to be nominated, and I told them I have no problem with that,” James told the Observer yesterday.

“Most of those groups are afraid to be outside of the clique of the JFF. But I have to see how nomination goes,” he added.

“We need a unity of vision and they need somebody to hold their hands to make that happen, because I don't think there are much differences between the stakeholders, but they end up quarrelling with each other and I think this is what I would offer,” said James.

In 2017, following the death of the then president, Captain Horace Burrell, Ricketts defeated Ambassador AB Stewart Stephenson 8-5 to complete Burrell's four-year term.

Ricketts now seeks his own mandate and it will take a mammoth effort or a seismic shift from the stakeholders for him to be defeated.

But James is not too perturbed about losing and being out of the loop. He said he is just seeking a way forward for football through financial accountability, technical vision, putting women's football back on the map, and youth development.

“It's not about winning, it's about going and fighting for what you know. And if at the end of the day they throw you out, then so be it, you did what you had to do,” said James.

“The issues that are being raised are fundamental issues to football. The whole issue of financial accountability; you can't get a straight answer from the JFF. What was bad is now worse,” he pointed out.

“If you look at the technical vision of the game going forward they don't seem to have a vision at all, and the process of election has been politicised where 13 members now decide. Previously you had 70-odd members,” he added.

“If you listen to the president he is comfortable that the JFF money can be spent on these members to take care of the votes.

“Out of that somebody has to say enough is enough, and I held up my hands and you have to fight for what you love. Let's see what tomorrow (Wednesday) brings,” said James.