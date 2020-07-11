Toona Ciliata to defy burdensome weight in Open Allowance call
TOONA Ciliata, conditioned by champion trainer Anthony Nunes, is expected to act as the highlight on today's competitive-looking and trophy-less 11-race card at Caymanas Park.
The four-year-old gelding, who is in search of a second-consecutive win from as many outings this season, will have the unfortunate privilege of carrying the burdensome weight of 130lb (59.0kgs) in an Open Allowance contest over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300 metres).
The top-rated event is scheduled for 4:11 pm. First post is 12:00 noon.
This is the first in a long time that a horse at Caymanas Park is being asked to tote that much weight, as the powers that be decided earlier this year to change the weights, going back to a system that was once abolished.
Still, despite Toona Ciliata allowing so much weight to his six three-year-old and upward rivals, he is a cut above the field and should continue on the bubble with an eighth career win from 17 starts.
The classy gelding by Soul Warrior – Red Gold has been consistent throughout and has not been worse than third in his last eight outings. Given the weight disadvantage, Nunes and his connections will be cautiously optimistic about Toona Ciliata putting every stride right and as such have secured the services of the much-revered and wily Dane Nelson to replace Linton Steadman in the saddle.
Nunes' other runners, Bruce Wayne, Graydon, and Prince Charles, are all capable of producing the goods on their day but, like the others – Patriarch, Chace The Great, and Superluminal – should find the still young and still fit Toona Ciliata giving nothing besides the weight away, barring a mishap.
The Vincent Atkinson-trained Chace The Great made a long overdue trek to the winners' enclosure following a seamless performance against younger rivals over 5 ½ furlongs (1100 metres) on June 20.
Although moving from Overnight to Open Allowance, Chace The Great is quite familiar with this stage, and with the distance not an issue along with a drop in the weight, this seven-year-old warrior is more than capable and will no doubt keep the favourite honest.
Ian Parsard's Superluminal at eight years old is the most senior competitor and one of the genuine Open Allowance horses in this contest. He is known to put in a good effort when fresh and is sure to give a good account here, having not raced since winning on February 16.
Female apprentice Tamicka Lawrence will offer Superluminal a slight pull in the weights but will be riding without the whip, which further reduces his chances of winning.
