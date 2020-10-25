Toona Ciliata powers home to win Viceroy Trophy

Toona Ciliata, under heavy-duty handling from jockey Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson in deep stretch, powered home strongly to beat rivals in the $1.5 million running of The Viceroy Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Despite shouldering top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), the Anthony Nunes trainee showed his talent, class and superiority in dispatching of the improving American-bred Sir Alton by four comfortable lengths going over one mile.

Not that great at the off, but Toona Cilaita got himself in a good position leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point to be third place behind stable companion Universal Boss (Dick Cardenas), who matched strides with Sir Alton (Anthony Thomas).

As soon as Sir Alton took control of the race navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, Nelson sent Toona Ciliata in chase approaching the final turn in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes three-year-olds and upward event.

Turning for home on the inside rails behind Sir Alton, Toona Ciliata responded well from the strong urging from Nelson and came home well in the end. Sir Alton was second and Summer Sun (Javaniel Patterson) finished in third place.

Bred by Soul Warrior out of the Wizzard of Gold mare Red Gold, Toona Cliata came home in an impressive and career-best time of 1:36.2 for the distance behind splits 23.2 x 45.2 x 1:09.4.

It was the second winner on the nine-race card for both Nunes and Nelson as they earlier teamed up with two-year-old Further and Beyond to win the fourth race over six furlongs. A full-brother to this year's 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks winner Above and Beyond, Further and Beyond won by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:12.4.

With those two winners, Nelson took his tally for the season to 55 wins for the season, 11 behind leader Anthony Thomas on 66. Thomas was winless from seven mounts.

Meanwhile, Heiroffire, trained by Michael Marlowe and ridden by Dick Cardenas, easily won the Master Blaster Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) straight by 2 ¼ lengths. Heiroffire won ahead of Raw Liquid (Roger Hewitt) and Phenom (Matthew Bennett) in a time of 0:59.2.

— Ruddy Allen