Toona Ciliata to prove too good in Open Allowance event

Toona Ciliata, the best horse in training at present, will once again get the platform to demonstrate his class and talent when he takes on 10 rivals, including two Classic winners, in the top-rated $2-million Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event going over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) at Caymanas Park today.

Carrying top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb), Toona Ciliata from the barn of champion trainer Anthony Nunes destroyed rivals by four lengths in The Viceroy Trophy over one mile (1,600m) on October 24. Toona Ciliata covered the distance in an impressive time of 1:36.2 minutes, the fastest time done over the distance this year. If Toona Ciliata shows up in that spanking manner again today, then this won't be much of a race for the four-year-old chestnut gelding. Title-chasing jockey Dane Nelson will again be in the saddle with top weight of 57kgs.

The three-year-olds and upward event is the ninth event on the 10-race programme with a post time of 4:10 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

The battle is really and truly for second place and leading that pack are the recent Jamaica Derby conqueror King Arthur and St Leger winner Nipster.

King Arthur, a three-year-old bay gelded son of Natural Selection conditioned by Wayne DaCosta, will come in at 48.5kgs (107lb) with Jerome Innis in the saddle. Nipster, a three-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick prepared by Gary Subratie, will come in at 50.0kgs (110lb) with Christopher Mamdeen in the irons. Also in the running for second money are DaCosta's Sir Alton, Summer Sun and Drummer Boy, along with Sentient trained by Subratie, Supreme Soul trained by Nunes, and Marquesas trained by Michael Marlowe.

Sir Alton finished second in The Viceroy Trophy behind Toona Ciliata. Summer Sun was third in that race, while Sentient came home in fourth place and Supreme Soul was fifth. Likely that will be the same way they will finish here again.

Also on tap are three trophy races — the Al Gopie Memorial, Andrew HB Aguilar Memorial, and the O & S Tack Room Trophy.

It's All I, Mansur Musur and Uncle Bally should fight out the finish in the Al Gopie Memorial, a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upward over five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

The Andrew Aguilar Memorial, a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event over one mile (1,600m), should see Black Bombshell, Rusty and Nuclear Noon as the top runners to take the event.

And in the O & S Tack Room, Classic-placed runner Oneofakind, although drawn at the number one post, should lead home rivals in the Restricted Stakes event over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Ones to watch

Race 1) Sheboom/No Identity/Zabratone

Race 2) Indy Arazi/Abogado/No Money Friend

Race 3) Pure Heart/Congrats Suckie/April Spirit

Race 4) It's All I/Uncle Bally/Mansur Musur

Race 5) Polly B/Supreme Authority/Peeping Tom

Race 6) Quora/Isinbayeva/Trickster

Race 7) Black Bombshell/Rusty

Race 8) Oneofakind/Awesome Treasure/Alexa's Lodge

Race 9) Toona Ciliata/King Arthur/Nipster

Race 10) Bloodsweatandtears/Princess Lauren/Custer