Toona Ciliata at his best, so too apprentice Romario Spencer

In a demonstration why he is the top-rated horse in Jamaica at present, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Toona Ciliata powered his way between horses in deep stretch under clinical guidance by apprentice Romario Spencer to win the $1.75-million Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The five-year-old chestnut gelding by Soul Warrior – Red Gold won going away by three parts of a length in a respectable time of 1:19.3 in the Graded/Open Allowance event.

For most of the way down the stretch, Patriarch (Dick Cardenas) led the field ahead of England's Rose (Anthony Thomas) and Harry's Train (Ricardo Duhaney), with Toona Ciliata just behind.

Patriarch opened up on the field approaching the distance, but began to shorten inside the final furlong with Toona Ciliata overpowering God of Love (Christopher Mamdeen) and England's Rose in a driving finish.

Javaniel Patterson was the pick among the rides with two winners on the 10-race programme. Patterson won aboard Katalina for trainer Gary Crawford in the second race and Lady Carmen for trainer Nicholas Smith in the fourth race.

Racing continues on Wednesday with a 11-race programme. The feature event is the Ash Wednesday Trophy, a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). The top contenders are Princess Emanuelle, Another Affair, Chace The Great, and the American-bred Eroy.