Top guns do battle in Sandals St Mary 35 Overs cricket

A number of the big guns will square off in the inaugural Sandals St Mary Jeff McKitty 35 Overs Super League Competition today.

The competition, which is being sponsored by Sandals Resorts, Costley Construction, Total Tools, Parkway Pharmacy, Braham's Texaco Service Stations and CHASE Funds, will see favourites Boscobel tackle SDC T20 Champs Gayle in the feature match of the round at Boscobel Oval.

The other two games feature title contenders Port Maria up against Jack's River at Three Hills and Mango Valley looking to stop the dangerous Day's Mountain at Mango Valley.

At Boscobel, the home team, champions of the last three T20 competitions in the parish and favourites to lift the Super League crown, will be relying on the batting prowess of skipper and parish representative Orlando Lyons, Panthers Super League player Maurice Harrow, Jamaica Under-17 fast bowler Andel Gordon, Robert Weir and HermanHenry.

SDC champs Gayle will look to their crack line-up of Anthony Walters, Sheldon Pryce, Jermaine Chisholm, Brian Robinson, Mikail Downer, and National Under-17 star Oshaun Ennis, who is coming off a Headley Cup century and 8-25 spell.

Over at Three Hills, Jack's River, with a powerful team led by Hanchard Hamilton, Robert Bailey, Sashane Anderson, and Lesmond Lewis, will be looking to upset the vaunted Port Maria line-up of Northern Panthers star Andre Creary, Tezwayne Creary, and Toussain Hassan.

At Mango Valley, Alando Robinson and Marlon Thompson will spearhead the home team against a talented Day's Mountain aggregation boasting Samuel McIntosh, Delroy Patterson, Richardo Thompson and Lennox Bridgette.

In last week's round of matches, Gayle, led by a superb all-round performance from Ennis, who top scored with 67 not out and bagged 5-25, defeated Wilderness by 85 runs.

Batting first, Gayle amassed 254 for 7, as Ennis received support from Kamar Silvera, 37, Brian Robinson, 35, and Jermaine Chisholm, 35, against Joseph Daley's 3-29. Wilderness, in reply, were bowled out for 169 with Damion Bryce's 72 being the main contributor against a rampant Ennis.

At Mango Valley, Jack's River scored 129 with Sashane Anderson (29 runs) being the top scorer. The home team overhauled the target in just 12 overs as Adrian Silvera cracked 34 not out and Micheal Belnavis made 29.

Boscobel spanked newcomers Clarke Castle by nine wickets, bowling them out for 82 before racing to 84-1 with Orlando Lyons blasting 51 not out.