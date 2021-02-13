Top-rated Toona Ciliata returns, but Father Patrick hard to oppose in Eileen Cliggott Memorial

Anthony Nunes' top-rated runner Toona Ciliata is out for his seasonal bow, but will have a tough task on his hand in a bid to land this year's renewal of the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) at Caymanas Park today.

The five-year-old gelding, who showed little in his last two races last year, returns nicely freshened off the break to take on a number of top speedsters among others in what should be an enthralling three-year-old and upwards Graded/Open Allowance event.

This mouth-watering contest, which has a $1.75-million purse up for grabs, is fittingly scheduled to bring the curtains down on the 10-race programme.

Post time is 11:40 am.

While Toona Ciliata should have no issues going over today's distance, the main question to be answered is, how sharp is he for this assignment and how close will he be to the headliners to possibly land a blow in deep stretch?

Toona Ciliata was set to carry the prohibitive top weight of 59.0 kg (130lb), but the four-kilogramme claim of apprentice Romario Spencer comes in handy, as he will now run with a mere 121lb.

Though the choice of rider doesn't inspire any real confidence in Toona Ciliata's chances, the Nunes trainee is a proven and determined contender and, as such, is expected to get on the business end of things here, even if he doesn't pass the post in front.

Toona Ciliata's stable companions Universal Boss and Prince Charles have been running some fair races and are expected to continue that trend.

Universal Boss gave a good account of himself, placing third behind Father Patrick and Duke when stepping up to this level on January 16 and continued to move well at exercise since.

Gets a slight pull in the scales and with many-time champion jockey Omar Walker retaining the ride, expect Universal Boss to play a prominent role in the outcome.

Prince Charles was not beaten far in sixth place when coming to this level to vie for the St Catherine Cup, but will have to improve on that effort if he is to topple his more fancied rivals.

Ian Parsard's Father Patrick seems the one they have to beat, as he comes into this assignment bidding for the hat-trick and might very well complete it.

After pulling away to beat rivals by over four lengths in a gate-to-wire performance over seven furlongs (1,400m) on December 19, Father Patrick once again placed his impressive talent on display when he produced another eye-catching performance to win the St Catherine Cup on January 16.

Leading rider Oshane Nugent injured after spill at exercise

Then he won by 1 ½ lengths over six furlongs in a brisk 1:12.0 minutes. Based on that effort and the fact that he seems to have overcome his health issues, Father Patrick could claim his place as a top handicapper this season, with another win here. Top apprentice and leading rider Oshane Nugent, who was aboard for the last two wins, was slated to ride today but will be forced to withdraw his service after sustaining an injury following a spill at exercise yesterday morning.

Chief Steward Antoine Nembhard confirmed to the Jamaica Observer that the jockey was taken to hospital following the spill, but he was unsure of the results of any examinations, though he was certain the rider would be down for today.

He leads the jockeys' standing with 13 wins and had eight calls on today's programme.

The Gary Subratie-conditioned Sentient was a fighting winner on last, bettering stablemate Crimson in the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on January 30.

Sentient, to be ridden by Dane Nelson, will not find this distance too sharp and given his versatility and rich vein of form, could complete the double, provided the speedsters set up a blistering pace which would pave the way for his lethal rattle in deep stretch.

Those speedsters, Wayne DaCosta's England's Rose and the Fitzgerald Richards-trained Patriarch, are set to do battle in the early exchanges, which would either prove beneficial or detrimental to both in the latter stages of the contest.

England's Rose steps up in class following her runaway win in the George HoSang Trophy over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) on January 31. Though she is as talented as they come, this well-bred filly has never gone longer than six furlongs in her last 10 starts, so it is left to be seen how she holds out here, especially given the fact that she won't have things her own way on the headline.

Patriarch, who was voted the top sprinter for 2020, finished fourth in the recent St Catherine Cup over six furlongs and it was obvious that he needed that run. He will not find today's journey out of reach but with his recent conqueror Father Patrick still around, he will have to run his heart out to steal a march on the field.

Meanwhile, Parsard's other runner Harry's Train and Richards' God of Love will find the principals giving nothing away.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Purposely/Gorgeous Gift/Toughness/Above Hall Links

Race 2) Curlin's Kawartha/Seven Stars/Katalina/Hilly's Vision

Race 3) Silent Cat/Commissioner/Qurandero/Comandante Lunar

Race 4) Freedom For Eds/Smokescreen/Special Prosecutor/Lady Carmen

Race 5) Fighting Valbee/Faulyna Forever/Sea Cruise/Celebration

Race 6) Fearless Treblav/Chief Prospect/Original Train/War Hero

Race 7) Let Him Fly/Dejae's Boy/Awesome Treasure/Battle Dancer

Race 8) Sencity/Roses For Elle/Olde Wharf/Gambler

Race 9) Blind Faith/Raw Liquid/Nevada/Bloodsweatandtears

Race 10) Patriarch/Universal Boss/Sentient/Father Patrick