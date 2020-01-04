Total Tools bats for St Mary Cricket

President of St Mary Cricket Association Ian Spencer lauded Total Tools for its commitment to cricket in the parish.

Speaking at a signing ceremony which saw Total Tools becoming the newest St Mary parish cricket sponsor, Spencer noted the work of the company in re-laying the cricket pitch and upgrading of the grounds at Brimmervale Primary School, as well as sponsorship of gears for that community.

“By becoming a parish partner, and I note partner, not sponsor, as all our partners are automatic sponsors of St Mary Cricket, Total has demonstrated their further commitment to the sport locally and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” Spencer noted.

President Spencer, who is also chairman of the Jamaica Cricket Association's Marketing and Communications Committee, pointed to the rapid growth of St Mary cricket into one of the top teams in the country, winning the Jamaica Cricket Association 2019 All Island 50 Overs Competition, Parish team Gayle copping The SDC T20 Title; runners up in the Kingston Wharves Under 15 Competition and semi- finalists in the JCA T20 Bashment, as proof that partnerships were assisting in the development of cricket in the parish.

Spencer urged more companies to come forward and support parish and Jamaican cricket, as 2020 promises to be an exciting year under the leadership of JCA President Billy Heaven.

“Cricket is our game.... come out and help us bring back the rich history in our country,” siad the St Mary cricket boss.

CEO of Total Tools Ainsworth Mornan said his company was pleased to be associated with the parish's cricket.

“We look forward to working with the St Mary Cricket Association in moving the sport forward,” he noted.