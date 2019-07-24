Tough going for Jamaica at Pan American Youth Chess Championship
After four gruelling rounds of chess at the 2019 Pan American Youth Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador, team Jamaica find themselves with a .500 win record as a team.
Leading the charge is Raehanna Brown, competing in the Under-14 female section with 3.5 points from four possible points, followed by giant-killer John Stephenson, also competing in the Under-14 Absolute section with three points from a possible four. Stephenson has so far beaten three opponents rated much higher than himself.
Team co-captain Adani Clarke, competing in the Under-16 female section, has 2.5 points, while after three tough losses to start his campaign, co-captain Nicholas Lyn secured his first win in round four yesterday.
Darren McKennis, playing in the Under-14 Absolute section, has 2.5 points from a possible four points; Amy Stephenson competing in the Under-14 female section, has two points, Jaden Shaw in the Under-12 Absolute has two points, both from a possible four points.
Zaina O'Connor, competing in the Under-10 female section while not registering an outright win to date, has 1.5 from three drawn games and a loss. Tashai Clarke, competing in the Under-8 female section registered her first international win in round two, and remains on a point.
With five rounds to go, coach Russell Porter remains optimistic the positive results will come once the team members remain focused and continue to work hard at their respective boards.
