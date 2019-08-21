Tough going for Jamaica at World Junior Swimming Championships
The boys' 4x100-metre freestyle team had the best placing of the Jamaican performances on the first day of the global World Junior Swimming Championships, which took place in Hungary, yesterday.
The team of Nathaniel Thomas (54.84 secs), Cameron Brown (56.87 secs), Nicholas Vale (53.80 secs) and Kyle Sinclair (53.69 secs) recorded a total time of 3:39.20 minutes to place 15th out of the 22 teams that completed the race.
The day started with Carifta silver medallist in the 15-17 age group, Vale, placing 57th in the 400-metre freestyle in a time of 4:16.02 minutes.
In the 50-metre breaststroke Zaneta Alvaranga, who won the 13-14 age group silver medal at Carifta, placed 37th with a time of 34.42 seconds. The Carifta gold medallist, her teammate Sabrina Lyn, was 42nd in 35.24 seconds.
The 100-metre backstroke saw 13-14 age group Carifta silver medallist Thomas recording a personal best of 1:01.43 minutes to place 63rd. Teammate Sinclair was 65th in 1:02.00 minutes.
Cameron Brown was 58th in the 100-metre breaststroke in a time of 1:08.62 minutes.
