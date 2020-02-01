Tournament to honour slain Reggae Girl 'Plum Plum' Clarke gets thumbs up

While lauding the success of the inaugural Tarania “Plum Plum” Clarke Girl Power Invitational Football tournament, former Reggae Girlz Assistant Coach Lorne Donaldson believes with an injection of sponsorship the event could provide another shot in the arm of women's football in Jamaica.

Donaldson who, along with a number of overseas scouts, were on hand to witness some of Jamaica's young female talents strut their stuff, believes the tournament is an excellent platform which could assist in developing the women's game.

The tournament, which is the brainchild of Excelsior High School's physical education teacher and female team Coach Xavier Gilbert, provided a significant opportunity for players to sharpen their skills and impress the scouts on hand.

Reigning ISSA girls' champions Excelsior High School ensured the title stayed at their Mountain View Avenue base, following a 2-0 win over Garvey Maceo in the final. They had earlier bettered Greater Portmore 2-0 and Holmwood Technical 4-0 in group play of the six-team tournament.

Garvey Maceo defeated Meadowbrook 2-0 and last year's ISSA girls' beaten finalists Denham Town 1-0 on their way to the final.

Greater Portmore were 4-3 winners on penalty over Denham Town in the third- and fourth-place play-off after playing out a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time, while Holmwood Technical were 2-0 winners over Meadowbrook in the fifth- and sixth-place play-offs.

Despite resigning from the Reggae Girlz programme, Donaldson and former Head Coach Hue Menzies reiterated their passion for women's football in Jamaica and, as such, were willing to render assistance to the event.

Menzies, who is the executive director and trainer at Florida Kraze Krush, provided gear for the respective teams that participated in the invitational.

“It was good to see and I think it was a success...I thought the players and coaches were excited and the staff and volunteers worked really hard to make it a well-run one-day tournament. But going forward I think it would be even better to increase the tournament to two days, try to have another location that has two fields, and increase the number of teams.

“Right now it was six teams and that was manageable, but if we have two fields then it would be a little better and then you can invite more overseas coaches and have more young ladies from across the island participate,” Donaldson told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “But overall I think it was a good initiative. I thought Xavier and his staff did an excellent job to keep it flowing and the play wasn't bad; I think the girls are learning and all the schools were trying to play.

“But there is a lot of room for growth, and if you want to grow something you have to first plant a seed and then water it. So I think it's good that the seed is planted now, and if it gets more support it can be a big success in developing football in Jamaica on the women's side.

Meanwhile, Gilbert also gave the tournament the thumbs up as it was expected to assist the teams and players in their preseason preparations.

“I think the tournament went well, [and] all the teams and the girls really enjoyed it as it assists in their development and preparation ahead of the upcoming season.

“So it was really good to see and I must commend the Physical Education Unit Two CAPE students — this was a part of their internal assessment and they really did well. They worked hard to ensure that things were in order,” Gilbert noted.

Former Excelsior High stalwarts Simone Forbes, Reggae Girl Deneisha Blackwood, and Peta-Gaye Soman will be recognised for their outstanding contribution to sport at the Mountain View Avenue-based institution.

Gilbert is optimistic about the potential of the tournament which, along with Florida Kraze Krush, also received support from JN Bank and Wisynco Group, through their Powerade and Wata brands.

— Sherdon Cowan