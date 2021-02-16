Track and field community mourns passing of Coach Neufville

Calabar High School and Legacy Track and Field Club Coach Nicholas Neufville has been hailed by members of the fraternity as a motivator, a team player and a reliable individual.

His was one of two bodies found by police in an open lot in Portmore, St Catherine, yesterday morning. The other is said to be 19-year-old Raheima Edwards.

Popularly known as “Soapman”, the 38-year-old Neufville is a former athlete who represented Jamaica at the junior level. He later became a coach where he conditioned long jump and triple jump athletes at his alma mater Calabar.

Omar Hawes, who is a member of the Calabar High School coaching staff and head coach at Legacy Track and Field Club, described the passing of Neufville as a big loss.

“He was a really good person and one of the most senior coaches at Calabar, apart from Mr Clarke. He was a motivator and a real team player, a real people person. He was somebody you could call upon at any time, to help with anything.

“Personally, he was like a brother to me; we had a very close bond. Losing him is like losing a family member,” Hawes said.

In addition to his work as the jumps coach Neufville also assisted with the sprints, both at Calabar and Legacy.

Neufville also served as a national junior coach and was a part of the Jamaican delegation to the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico in 2019.

National discus thrower Jason Morgan, who was a lifelong friend of Neufville, was shattered by the news of his passing.

“He was more than a friend to me; he was a brother to me. Words can't explain. He has been my best friend since I was nine years old. This is really, really hard; this seems like it hurts even more than losing my parents because this is somebody that I spent most of my life with.

“We ran on the same track team at Waterford Primary School, got scholarship to go to Calabar High School together; we did almost every event together except him throwing the shot put and discus. We travelled on teams and represented Jamaica together. A part of me died when I heard that he passed away. I am the godfather of his daughter. I named her, so you must know what he meant to me.”

Morgan has promised to do something in memory of Neufville.

Head coach at MVP Track Club Paul Francis, while expressing his condolences, described Neufville as “infectious”.

“It was hard not to like him a lot. He was passionate about his charges, dedicated to their growth (and) very amiable, while doing that. He was a monster of a man.”

Neufville leaves behind his 13-year-old daughter, Nicolette.