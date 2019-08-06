Track and field get going at Pan Am Games today

Jamaica's medal hopes will go up a notch or two today with the start of the track and field competition at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Action getting under way at 2:00 pm local time.

Jamaicans will be involved in three of the five finals scheduled for today with Commonwealth Games medallists Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle leading the way in the men's discus throw, with the women's discus throw and the women's long jump also down to be decided.

Additionally, Jamaicans will be involved in the semi-finals of men's and women's 100m and 400m hurdles, as well as the women's 800m semis.

There will be a sub-plot, however, as in addition to the hunt for medals by the 60-member Jamaican team, a number of the athletes are still chasing qualifying marks for the IAAF World Championships set for Doha, Qatar, next month.

More than a dozen athletes who finished in the top three of their respective events at the JAAA/Supreme Ventures National Championships in late June are yet to get the qualifying marks and will have until September 6 to make the standard to be selected.

This will not involve the women's 100m hurdles, however, as after the aborted final on the last day of the four-day championships, the JAAA had announced that the top three women in the IAAF rankings, except for newly crowned National Record Holder and World Leader Danielle Williams, as of next Friday, August 16, would be selected.

Williams had false-started in the final and the JAAA had ruled that she would not be eligible for selection.

Dacres, the number two ranked thrower in the world and last season's IAAF Diamond League champion, will start favourite to defend the title he won two years ago in Canada.

Smikle, the national champion, is the number seventh ranked thrower in the world going into the competition today and could join his training partner on the medal podium.

In the women's event, USA-based college athlete Shanice Love has been in good form this season and will seek to add to the gold she won at the NACAC Under-23 in Mexico last month. Along with teammate Shadae Lawrence, she will be up against Cubans Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero, the numbers one and two ranked throwers in the world, respectively.

The ever-improving Tissanna Hickling and Shanice Porter, the latter returning to international competition after a long lay-off, will fly the Jamaican colours in the women's long jump final where they will go up against the flamboyant and talented Colombian Caterine Ibarguen and Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands.

Joint World Leader Elaine Thompson and Natasha Morrison will contest the women's 100m and will be the first Jamaicans in action today.

They will come up against Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye, Canada's Crystal Emmanuel and Ecuador's Angela Tenorio.

Rashid Dwyer, the Pan-American Games 200m record holder, will accompany Oshane Bailey in a packed men's 100m that will see veteran American Mike Rodgers, Barbados's Mario Burke, Cuba's ageless Reynier Mena and Trinidad's Keston Bledman.

Olympic finalist Kemar Mowatt and Romel Lewis will contest the men's 400m hurdles, while surprise national champion Rushell Clayton, who set a new personal best 54.16 seconds at the London Diamond League three weeks ago and CAC champions Rhonda Whyte will contest the women's race.

Many-time national champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Natoya Goule and Jazmine Fray will seek to make it to the final in the 800m when they line up in the semi-finals tonight.

Intermediate hurdler Lewis and Fray are among the Jamaicans who have yet to automatically qualify for the Doha World Championships and will be hoping to not only get to the finals, but to get the qualifying standards and both must run the lifetime bests if they are to make the team this weekend.

Lewis will have to run a personal best to get the qualifying mark as the lifetime best of 49.32 seconds was set in 2016 and his season's best is 49.46 seconds, just off the 49.30 seconds that is needed to qualify.

Fray, the National Collegiate Athletics Association Division One outdoors champion, has a personal best of 2 minutes 01.18 seconds and has run 2 minutes 01.31 seconds this year but needs at least 2:00.60 minutes to punch her ticket to Doha.