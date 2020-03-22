Trainer Ian Parsard continues purple patch with two winners

In a bold front running display, the Ian Parsard-trained, Harry's Train ran rivals into the ground to win the top-rated non-restricted Overnight Allowance event over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) on the 10-race trophy-less card at Caymanas Park yesterday.

After a couple of strides on leaving the starting gates, Harry's Train surrounded horses and assumed the lead ahead of Sergeant Reckless (Paul Francis) and Peking Cruz (Oshane Nugent) going into the first turn. Cruising effortlessly coming into the lane, jockey Dane Dawkins asked his mount to go, and Harry's Train responded and powered home to score by three- parts of a length in a time of 1:06.0.

Drummer Boy, ridden by Omar Walker, came home in second place, a neck in front of Wartime, the mount of Raddesh Roman, in the three-year-old and upwards event.

It was the second winner on the card for Parsard and owner P J K Team as they earlier won with Native Gold (Omar Walker) in the fourth race over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Also winning two races were trainer Anthony Nunes and jockeys Simon Husbands and Dane Nelson.

Nunes won with Big Bang (Paul Francis) in the third race and Universal Boss (Simon Husbands) in the fifth race. Husbands then guided home Shauna Cruise for trainer Edward Stanberry in the sixth race.

Nelson won aboard Classy Miss for trainer Norman Rose in the seventh race and Race Car for trainer Spencer Chung in the eighth race.

Racing continues today with the running of the Thornbird and Prince Consort Stakes, the final major prep races ahead of the 1000, and 2000 Guineas races scheduled for early next month.

— Ruddy Allen