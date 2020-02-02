Trainer Subratie hits Trainer Subratie hits triple at Caymanas Park

Trainer Gary Subrati e's brilliant start to the 2020 racing season continued as the conditioner saddled three winners to highlight the 11-race trophyless programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Subratie's triple was highlighted by Bold Aflair, who made light work of rivals to win the $1 million top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over the five furlongs (1000m) straight course.

The United States-bred four-year-old dark bay colt bred by Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair, under Anthony Thomas, made all the running to win by a comfortable four lengths in a time of 59.0 seconds. K D Flyer (Dane Nelson) finished in second place with Nuclear Thunder (Christopher Mamdeen) in third.

The second-generation trainer's other winners were Cleopatra's Child (Dane Dawkins), who won a Restricted Allowance event over the five-straight course and Sentient (Christopher Mamdeen), who romped home in an Optional Claiming ($1m-$850,000) over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m).

The win by Sentient was particularly pleasing to the trainer.

“First of all, I give thanks for winning three races on the day. I have had an excellent start to 2020, and hopefully, the winners will keep on coming.

“ Sentient who had such a gruelling three-year-old season last year was racing for the first time in 2020, and he is now showing that development is taking place. He has made significant improvement.

“The win today [Saturday], although expected, was achieved without a hitch, and for that, I have to give kudos to the jockey, who rode an impeccable race.

“ Sentient is now in Overnight Allowance, and I expect the progress to continue, and by later this year, we will see where he reaches,” the triple winning trainer said.

With those three wins, Subratie took his tally to six winners for the year, one behind champion Anthony Nunes on seven wins.

Nunes had one winner in Sencity (Reyan Lewis), who won a maiden condition race over eight furlongs (1,600m) as the three-year-old Classic season preparation races get into high gear.

Racing continues next Saturday, February 8.

– Ruddy Allen