Training lay-off gives thrower Dacres more time to focus on business venture

Despite the postponement of the Olympic Games and on the current curfew imposed on island, Jamaica's champion discus thrower Fedrick Dacres is making the best of the situation training indoors while focusing on his business venture.

Since the COVID-19-related restrictions, Dacres has been working out in the gym, while taking care of his company, Grand Connection Investments.

The 2018 Jamaica's Sportsman-of-the-Year took the Jamaica Observer through his daily routine.

“For me, my typical day is nothing extravagant due to the isolation. I get up about seven; I don't really sleep late as I probably have somethings to look over like some files, as I am a part of a company, and by 10 o'clock, I eat breakfast,” he revealed.

“By four o'clock I am getting ready for training as we can't go out. It's like body training because of everything; we really can't go outside and throw. So I can lift as long as I want because of the isolation,” Dacres added.

The towering athlete, who stands at approximately 6 feet, three inches and weighs over 267 pounds, says he has been bench pressing 405 pounds, snatch 265lbs and deadlifting an incredible 615lbs, approximately five times each during his drills.

The former Calabar High standout has won gold in almost every competition he participates in except for the Olympic Games and the World Championships.

After dominating Champs, Dacres has won gold at the junior regional Carifta Games (2010, 2012); World Under-18 Youth Championship (2011); World Under-20 Junior Championship (2012); Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championship (2012); Senior Pan Am Games (2015, 2019); North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018).

His wait to prove himself at the Olympic Games endures, but he has made marked improvement at the World Championships from finishing seventh in 2015, to fourth in 2017, before mining silver at the 2019 edition in London.

The pioneering 26-year-old is the first Jamaican to win gold in the discus on the world stage and he is still focusing on the Olympics, which has been postponed until the summer of 2021.

“I'm still motivated, but slowed. We are still doing moderate to hard training just in case,” said Dacres.

In the meantime, he has more time on his hands to concentrate more on promoting his company.

“We are a member-based company that try to alleviate the expenses of our members with exclusive discounts when they spend with our partnering companies. We have over 40 companies signed, including Advantage General, Sagicor, Spry Training, Just Naturals, Hope Dental and, many more. Operations have been going good so far,” said Dacres.