Treading cautiously!

AQUATIC Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) President Martin Lyn says he is not ruling out the possibility of hosting one or two swim meets later this year but warned that they must tread cautiously for now, especially given the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lyn's comments came as he sought to clarify his stance after a few coaches took issue with his previous announcement that local swim meets are unlikely for the remainder of this year, following the reopening of the National Aquatic Centre recently.

According to the coaches, who remain optimistic that their swimmers will taste some competitive action in the near future, the recent position of the president was one made without having dialogue with them or without the consent of his council, which is the sole decision-making body of the ASAJ.

Though welcoming the reopening of the pool as one positive for the swimmers, Wendy Lee, who was listed as head coach for this year's Carifta swim team, says competitions are used to ascertain if the training cycles are effective, especially with the swimmers being inactive for some four months.

“Our swimmers are now in their fourth week of being back in the pool and our fitness and confidence are coming back very quickly. Our swimmers used the lockdown very effectively because they are top athletes with a very professional attitude toward their sport.

“Despite our lack of pool training, we are seeing the benefits of the work they did at home. They have grown in physical and mental strength and their goals to perform at world-class standards remain intact despite COVID-19. Some of our swimmers' goals remain to make qualifying standards for the FINA World Short-course Championships, which is coming up soon, and other major championships outside the Caribbean,” Lee, who is also head of Tornadoes Swim Club, explained.

“So, it is therefore quite unfortunate that our president would make such a public statement without having any discussions with the swimming community. At this stage the president should reach out to swimmers, coaches, parents, officials and the council of the ASAJ to see how best we can support our swimmers and their goals,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

However, Lyn informed the Observer yesterday that he and his facilities manager met with coaches and fellow officers and explained their position to them, though not everyone was in agreement with the position.

But Rory Alvaranga, head coach of Kaizen Swim Club which is hoping to host its invitational in October, shared otherwise.

“The Kaizen Swim Club executive or their coaches were not consulted, and the next swim meet on the horizon would be the Kaizen Invitational and so I thought he would have spoken to us.

“Also, as a member of council, he has not spoken to the council and he has taken a decision all by himself without bringing it to council for deliberation and ratification. The council is the executive body designed for implementing policies at the ASAJ where swimming is concerned,” Alvaranga reasoned.

As such, he pointed out that the pronouncements made by Lyn were premature because it was not discussed by the decision-making body of the ASAJ council.

Alvaranga believes that with the Ministry of Health approving 80 swimmers to use the pool at any given time for training, a balance could be struck to host a competitive meet.

“When you look at it, if the children have nothing to train towards then they won't come to training, so it is really premature and miscalculated to not be having swim meets.

“We could at least have one per month; and the next swim meet is the Kaizen Invitational and I know that they have submitted protocols on review for approval, but the pronouncement by the president kind of dampened the mood for swimmers and the coaching fraternity on a whole,” Alvaranga noted.

Lyn, for his part, explained that he is by no means against hosting a swim meet but again stressed the importance of operating on a phased basis to assist in combating the spread of the infectious virus.

“The protocols we submitted for our opening were on a phased basis of first of all our national swimmers, then the club swimmers, then further down the line recreational and so on.

“But it is not a simple little thing to say we are going to have a swim meet, and as the president I am going to state categorically — I am not prepared to put all of our hard work to get the facility open for all athletes [only] to take any risk with any major swim meet,” Lyn declared.

“What I have proposed is that we would do a small development swim meet prior to any major meet and see how the protocols work; from there, we would put together the dos and don'ts and then plot the way forward. So, that development meet would have to be first and it would have to be an ASAJ meet, so we would have full control of it [so]that [in this] way we can set all of the guidelines,” he added.

According to Lyn, swim meets require three timekeepers per lane to cover eight lanes, which amounts to 24 people in close proximity, and the 10-feet wide control booth would have to be operated by three people while other judges, officials and athletes will also be roaming the pool deck.

“So, of course, I want swim meets but I am not prepared to jeopardise where we are now. I just don't want to run any risk,” he ended.

The ASAJ website currently has two swim meets ratified for the remainder of the year — Kaizen Invitational Swimming Championships and the Swim Jamaica Prep/Primary Schools Relay meet.