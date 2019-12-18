Trelawny Football Association KO semis on today
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Defending champions Falmouth United will meet President's Cup Knockout champions Coopers Pen in one semi-final of the Trelawny Football Association Victor Wright Knockout, while Harmony FC and Holland United will meet in the other today.
Holland United are the only team in the last four that does not play in the Western Confederation Super League.
Falmouth United, who blanked Salt Marsh United 4-0 last week after getting a bye through the first round, will visit Cooper's Pen FC, while Harmony FC will host the other game at Bounty Hall. Both games are set to kick off at 3:00 pm.
Today's winners will meet in the final at Elleston Wakeland Centre on Sunday, December 29 to decide the champions.
Harmony FC have been on a tear, scoring 13 goals in their two games played — beating Invaders SC 8-0 and Duncans United 5-1 — but face a Holland United team that has not allowed a goal in their two games played.
Falmouth United will start favourites to retain their title but face a Coopers Pen FC team that will be full of confidence and gunning to create the upset.
—Paul Reid
