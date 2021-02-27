Tricky One for Fitzgerald Crawford Memorial Trophy

Having shown very little in his last five starts dating back to late last year, Anthony Nunes' Tricky One seems poised to make amends today as he faces a fairly easy task in a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Overnight Allowance field over seven furlongs (1,400m).

The eight-horse event being contested for the Fitzgerald Crawford Memorial Trophy is the main attraction on the nine-race programme and is competitive enough to treat punters with an exciting finish at Caymanas Park.

First post is 12:15 pm.

Though seven furlongs is some ways shy of what Tricky One would prefer given his sluggish running style, there have been instances where he has been up with the pace and even won in a gate-to-wire effort over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on November 20 with champion apprentice Oshane Nugent aboard, which means the possibility of him tracking the pace before making a stinging move is very well on the cards.

Prior to his November 20 run, the five-year-old bay horse, again ridden by Nugent, sat third for most of the way in a non-winners of four races contest at a mile (1,600m) before rounding horses to win by a neck, only to be disqualified for causing interference and the race given to the runner-up Extruder.

Tricky One now renews rivalry with Extruder, but will do so from a handy mark as Nunes has entrusted apprentice Youville Pinnock with the reins, taking advantage of the apprentice claim which should aid his charge's cause of taking the lion's share of the $1-million purse.

The Spencer Chung-conditioned Extruder came off an almost two-month break like a horse on fire on last, placing fourth by 13 lengths behind the resurgent Eroy in the Ash Wednesday Trophy over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) on February 17.

Extruder would have been well served by that run in which he was only three lengths adrift of second-place Chace The Great, so with the distance now extended and the pace nothing close to what it was on last, he can get up in time for the win.

Despite being ridden by Paul Francis on return and even while producing some eye-catching performances at exercise with the same jockey, the connections of Extruder have opted to go with apprentice Tevin Foster for this assignment, which means an even more competitive run can be expected.

Rohan Kabir weakened out of contention in his last run on January 23 where he was easily disposed of by Double Crown and Another Affair in a speed duel over eight and a half furlongs (1,700m).

However, with the journey now reduced to his liking and the competition more manageable, Rohan Kabir is highly expected to give a good account of himself, especially with one of his two wins last year coming over today's distance, albeit in a high claiming event. Trainer Junior Small has stuck with apprentice Roger Hewitt for yet another assignment.

Of Rowan Mathie's two runners in the line-up, Sebastian seems his better shot at victory, as Dezzy The Genius, who returns from a three-month-plus lay-off, should be out for the run here against Overnight company.

Despite being down the track in his two previous runs, Sebastian has kept better company than these, and only needs to reproduce his New Year's Day effort when he finished third behind Crimson and Coco Chanel to win here.

Sebastian is long overdue for competitive effort and today represents his best shot at doing so in a moderate field of this nature. To ensure that happens, Mathie has called Panamanian Dick Cardenas to do the honours, while adding the tongue-tie and cheek pieces to Sebastian.

Steven Todd's Enuffisenuff has been holding his own very well in his races and though he has been mostly sprinting in his 22-race career, he will have no problems going the distance. Given his consistency and his running style where he has been able to quicken in the latter stages of contests, Enuffisenuff should put in another good effort.

Meanwhile, Loose Ball and Wilson, though capable, will find getting by these a daunting task.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) JamalJames/Mr Lyndhurst/Tradition/General Mubaraak

Race 2) Commandante Lunar/Rainmaker/Qurandero/Above Hall Links

Race 3) DM Cutie/Flying Bullet/Schlesinger/Big Black Nation

Race 4) Nuclear Emma/Faulyna Forever/Butseeyah/Ashley's Glory

Race 5) Awesome Treasure/Let Him Fly/Alexa's Lodge/Silent Seeker

Race 6) Mamasharondarling/Chinamax/Blind Faith/Casual Peach

Race 7) Sebastian/Rohan Kabir/Tricky One/Extruder

Race 8) Bern Notice/Johncrowjeff/Taurus Boy/One Don/Rusty

Race 9) Heavenly Glitter/Sir John/Oldkingcole/The Genesis