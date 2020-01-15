Trinidad & Tobago sprinter Ahye banned for two years
PARIS, France (AFP) — Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye, an Olympic sprint finalist, has been banned for two years after “whereabouts failures”, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced.
Ahye, sixth in both the 100 and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and again sixth in the 100m at the 2017 London world championships, is suspended until April 2021, meaning she will miss this year's Tokyo Olympics.
The 27-year-old will also see all her results from April 19-August 30, 2019 scrubbed from the record books, said the AIU, the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field.
She had been provisionally suspended on August 30, a ruling that saw her already miss last year's World Championships in Doha.
Elite athletes are bound to declare their location for potential visits by anti-doping officials. Any combination of three missed tests or filing failures within a 12-month period is considered a violation of anti-doping rules and carries an automatic two-year ban.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy