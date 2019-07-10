Trinity, Yard Vybz to contest Porus Night League football final

Trinity and Yard Vybz will contest the final of the Porus Night League after both registered contrasting victories in semi-final contests at Porus Community Centre in Manchester on Sunday.

A lone strike from Zachary Wilson propelled Trinity to a 1-0 win over Clarke's Town, while the Clarendon-based Yard Vybz bettered Russia 3-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 scoreline in full and extra time in the feature game.

The final of the month-long tournament, which is in its fourth edition, will be contested on Sunday.

Former Jamaica Football Federation President Crenston Boxhill, who along with partner Karam Persad conceptualised the event, expressed sheer delight about the overall outcome surrounding the semi-finals.

Boxhill believes Sunday night's semis have laid a solid platform for what should be an even more enthralling conclusion.

“The two teams that reached the final, the Yard Vybz team and Trinity, which is a Porus-based team, are two of the better teams, if not the best teams in the competition. I believe they performed with quality last night [Sunday] and if they can reproduce that next week, then we are going to have a really good final,” Boxhill told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“So we are very pleased right now. Everything was just excellent; the crowd turnout and the quality of the games. We started a little bit late but, apart from that, everything went smoothly. I was very pleased with the turnout. I was expecting that turnout for the final, so this means it should be an even bigger turnout for the final,” he added.

Boxhill also was grateful to the lawmen who maintained order throughout, much of which is again anticipated for the final of a competition that has solidified its status in and around the community.

“It was incident-free and like I said before, it's a family-oriented thing so we are hoping to continue that tradition.

“So I want to take the opportunity to big up and thank the Porus police. They did a marvellous job; they ensured that the traffic flowed smoothly and the parking was adequate, so all in all it is a very good look for the community,” Boxhill ended.