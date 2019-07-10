Tru-Juice scores for Sunshine Girls' England campaign

Beverage manufacturer Tru-Juice has come out in support of the Jamaica Women's netball team, the Sunshine Girls, providing $500,000 to the team currently in England preparing for the 15th Netball World Cup set to be held in the port city of Liverpool, July 12-21.

Tru-Juice Brand Manager Lauren Mahfood said the company recognised the importance of supporting sporting endeavours, and the netball team in particular. “The Sunshine Girls, as confirmed by the latest rankings, have consistently been a powerhouse in the sport, and we at Tru-Juice are happy to enable them to have the opportunity to show their mettle again at the Netball World Cup, the biggest stage for the sport internationally. We are confident they will again do the nation proud and wish them every success.”

Tru-Juice also supports ISSA Schoolboy Football and hosts an annual 5K event in aid of the Linstead Hospital.

Netball Jamaica director and former national captain Simone Forbes said the organisation was elated at news of the Tru-Juice support. “When we heard of the decision by Tru-Juice, we were actually jumping for joy, because although the team is already in England, we simply don't have sufficient funds to meet all their expenses, so this is well-needed, and we certainly thank Tru-Juice for this sponsorship.”

Forbes added that the funds will be put towards outfitting the Sunshine Girls in non-match gear for training and other offsite appearances, as well as to other miscellaneous charges while in Liverpool.

In the latest annual rankings released by the International Netball Federation, inclusive of matches up to June 30, Jamaica's Sunshine Girls are now the world's number two ranked team, inching up from number three ahead of the tournament. The Jamaican women overtook hosts England to claim second place behind Australia, with New Zealand and South Africa rounding off the top five.

Bog Walk-based Trade Winds Citrus Limited produces flagship brand Tru-Juice and has a variety of other brands, including Freshhh Juice Drinks, Squeezz Fruit Drinks, Wakefield Juices and Calico Jack Rum Punch.