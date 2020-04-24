Trudi Carter is itching to get back on the football field for a competitive game in the professional arena.

Though uncertainty surrounds when that will happen given the widespread outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has crippled the sporting world, Carter has passionately kept the fire burning to ensure she emerges a fitter and stronger player when the pandemic is brought under control, or eradicated.

The midfielder/striker, who was a part of Jamaica's historic squad at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France in 2019, last paraded her skills for the Reggae Girlz during Olympic qualifiers earlier this year, during which her usual confidence on and off the ball was lacking as she looked a shadow of her usual nippy self.

As such, Carter, who hails from the tough inncer-city south St Andrew community of Arnett Gardens, has since used Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex as her training ground to carry out rigorous routines five days a week to keep her body healthy, as well as to sharpen her skills during lockdown.

“Since the Olympic qualifiers my focus has been on staying active and working out, so I have been training everyday to keep my head in the game and ensure that I will be ready to go again at the highest level when things return to normal.

“So, I am just staying positive throughout this virus and also motivating myself to get up every morning before the sun and train,” Carter told the Jamaica Observer.

While in the midst of improving her overall well-being, physical performance and also trying to minimise the risk of injuries, Carter has also been strengthening her relationship with God.

She firmly believes that her work done behind the scenes will bear fruit in the future.

“Outside of that, I have been making the most of the time with my family and friends, while keeping in contact with my agent and also spending more time talking to God, because He will have to help us through this before anything else can happen.

“So I know that God is seeing the work I'm putting in right now and He will reward me by putting me in a position to get back on a contract with a team in Europe, or elsewhere, so I can play football day in and day out– because He knows how much I miss doing it,” she noted.

Few will understand why the 25-year-old embodies such will, determination, hunger and commitment. But a trip down memory lane will reveal her tough, months-long battle to recover from a knee injury that threatened her World Cup dream and eventually cost her an extension on a contract with Italian club AS Roma.

However, Carter now views the depressing and emotionally draining event as a motivational springboard for her current pursuits.

“It was rough, and still hurts sometimes when I think about it because it's the reason why I am not playing at Roma anymore; but I try not to let it get the best of me. Looking back on what I have been through has made me a stronger person and I use it as motivation to get back to where I feel I belong, which is playing professionally,” Carter reasoned.

That said, Carter, who had stints in the US at Navarro College and with the South Florida Bulls, was tight-lipped about prospects in her desire to secure a professional deal.

“I don't want to say right now, but when I am ready the world will know what's going on with my career,” said Carter.