Truly Amazing tipped to capture Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest

A brave second-place performance behind super fit Sir Alton, on last, should now serve Spencer Chung's Truly Amazing well in a three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest which is expected to overshadow three trophy races on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park today.

The trophy events — Clifford Stewart and Monica Todd memorial cups — are for low-level claimers, while the Rhoel Rhoden Memorial will be contested by two-year-old maidens.

These are listed as races five, seven and nine, with Truly Amazing and her 12 peers are set for battle in the sixth event on the programme over five furlongs straight (1,000 metres) for a $1-million purse.

First post is 11:30 am.

Since making her debut in November last year Truly Amazing has been holding pretty decent form, as she has never finished worst than third in her eight career starts to date.

She produced another of her usual good efforts when finishing five lengths behind Wayne DaCosta's American-bred Sir Alton over six furlongs (1,200 metres) in a brisk 1:10.2 on October 4, and that run should come in handy now that she is back to a distance more to her liking.

It should also be noted that Truly Amazing has never lost a race when venturing over the straight, as her four career victories have come over the galloping course — three at five furlongs and one at four furlongs — and win number five seems well on the cards today.

Truly Amazingwill again have Dane Nelson in the saddle and a mere 52.0 kilos (116lb), compared to the 126lbs she carried when winning by a half-length with the same jockey over today's distance on September 12.

So with all in her favour, including a wide outside draw, the fleet-footed, Sarah Willers-owned Truly Amazing, from a clean break, should set off in front, control the race and, without any hindrance, prove hard to get back to.

Rojorn di Pilot, Campesino, Splendid Vision, Soul Cure and Contractor are all capable runners who could go home earning but are not expected to lower the colours of the favourite.

The same is true for the long and middle-distance runners, Ricky Ricardo, Uncle Frank, Lightning McQueen and the Anthony Nunes-conditioned American Legality, who returns from a near one-year break.

This merely means that if Truly Amazing is to be tagged then run on sprinters Ras Emanuel or Wartime would be the ones to do so along with Richard Azan's Peking Cruz, despite the choice of rider in apprentice Nicholas Hibbert who is yet to get off the mark.

That said, much more was expected of Peking Cruz since his second-place finish by a neck to Universal Boss on July 18, but he has so far failed to really deliver and, as such, remains winless in nine outings this season.

Peking Cruz does enjoy the galloping course though and, based on back form, he should be around at the business end of this event, especially with Azan fitting the blinkers and tongue tie for this assignment.

Peter McMaster's Ras Emanuel closed strong and fast in deep stretch to finish second by 2 ½ lengths to God of Love over a five-furlong round on September 19.

Having benefited from that run coming into this event, a similar or even more striking effort is anticipated from Ras Emanuel and Omar Walker, who carries joint top weight of 56.0 kilos with Uncle Frank.

Meanwhile, Wartime went out of her depth over nine furlongs and 25 yards on September 6 and was put in place by Sentient and company. However, the seven-year-old mare now reverts to a more comfortable trip and should prove more of a factor here with an improved effort.

Of the trophy races, the Rhoel Rhoden Memorial carries more clout as punters are always eager to track the progress of horses through their two-year-old careers, and this event has a few runners worth tracking.

The five-and-a-half-furlong (1,100 metres) contest should be decided between Jahsendblessings, Tina's Account, Awesome Choice and Nunes' debutant Santorini.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Cased Closed/El Gringo/Inspired Miracle/San Siro/Latapy

Race 2) Itsabeautifulday/Ashley’s Glory/Black Royalty/Uncle Bally

Race 3) Luminous Power/Quantum Dancer/Smokey Topaz/Balazo/

Big Black Nation

Race 4) Bruce Wayne/Wilson/Secret Traveller/Coralando

Race 5) Traditional Storm/Lady Carmen/Powerful Red/Lambana/

Cat’s Rigger

Race 6) Peking Cruz/Ras Emanuel/Truly Amazing/Wartime/Legality

Race 7) Jahsendblessings/Heavenly Glitter/Santorini/

Tina’s Account/Awesome Choice

Race 8) Chief of State/Sly Stalloon/Doom Patrol/Smarty Tradition

Race 9) Chief Prospect/Unbreakable/Princess Kavel/Burlin/

Shauna Cruise

Race 10) Puskas/Cold Pursuit/Adore Brilliance/High Diplomacy/

Generational