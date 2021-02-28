Truly Amazing hard to deny in Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy race

After four unsuccessful attempts against Open Allowance Company, Spencer Chung's Truly Amazing should now prove hard to deny in Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy, as she will be better suited to competition among her three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance peers over the five-straight (1,000m) course at Caymanas Park today.

Post time on the nine-race programme is 12:15 pm.

With four wins from as many starts over today's distance, there is no denying that Truly Amazing loves the galloping course, and though the contest is lined with speedsters, the five-year-old mare has been working extremely well and as such is expected to lead rivals home and take the major share of the $1-million purse. Co-champion Dane Nelson has the leg up.

Chung's other trainee in the 12-horse field is the well-bred Sea Swan, one such speedster who hasn't really been performing up to standard in her two runs so far this year, but she should again find a few in her way at the end.

Two-time sprint champion Chace the Great proved no match for the resurgent Eroy over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) on last, but the veteran campaigner represents the class in the line-up and is expected to bring that into play and get on the business end again here. Where he finishes in the final shakeup is left to be seen, as the speed present could either work in his favour or prove his undoing.

Gregory Forsyth's Capturemyship ran a brave race over today's distance on December 23, finishing second by a length to Universal Boss, but did have the talented and speedy filly England's Rose behind him in that contest. Based on that run and the fact that Capturemyship has been holding his form well at exercise, he seems poised for another good effort and should be the main danger to Truly Amazing.

Meanwhile, Deep Blue Sea, Formal Gladiator, Drummer Boy, Victory Turn, Lord Ashton, Cryptocurrency, Beach Boy and Dwayne Star are all capable on their best day, but should be battling for the minor share of the spoils here.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Diamond League/Uptop Boss/Sniper Man/Lady Bastipur

Race 2) Baltusrol/Cartel/Pakman/Stanislaus

Race 3) Abogado/Stan Roy/Cat's Rigger/Regal Prospector

Race 4) Dee Danger/Storm Born/Locomotive/Papa Albert

Race 5) Bridal Blush/Secret Identity/Donotplaywithmagic/Jahsendblessings

Race 6) Sweet Medicine/Mansur Musur/Stacyslady/Love Me Tender

Race 7) Laban/Money Monster/Salvation/Excessive Force

Race 8) Attorney General/Sencity/Gambler/Kay Boy

Race 9) Truly Amazing/Capturemyship/Chace The Great/Drummer Boy