TTFA votes overwhelmingly to end action against Fifa

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The embattled Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has voted overwhelmingly to halt all court action against football's world governing body, Fifa, and immediately recognise the normalisation comm ittee installed last March.

In an extraordinary general meeting on Sunday, the football association voted 33-2 to end the long-running dispute against the powerful Zurich-based organisation, which was triggered by the sudden removal of the William Wallace-led executive after just five months in office.

Significantly, the development comes two days after Fifa won a ruling in the Court of Appeal that the dispute with Wallace could not be heard in the Trinidad courts but by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The TTFA is now expected to swiftly communicate its decision to Fifa, in an attempt to have the current international suspension of Trinidad and Tobago football rescinded.

In a formal motion tabled at the meeting, the TTFA resolved that “in view of the precarious position that the T&TFA now find itself, that this extraordinary general meeting of the T&TFA decides that the way forward for the T&TFA is for the T&TFA to fully comply with its obligations as a member of Fifa, recognising the legitimacy of the Fifa-appointed normalisation committee and bringing its own statutes in line with the Fifa statutes, and to fully cooperate with the normalisation committee in fulfilling its mandate as stated in Fifa's letter of March 17, 2020.

“Be it further resolved that all court matters existing between the T&TFA and Fifa shall be immediately brought to a stop”.

Wallace and his administration had challenged Fifa's decision to remove them from office, first putting the case before CAS before resorting to the High Court here after accusing CAS of “institutional bias”.

And Justice Carol Gobin ruled this month in favour of Wallace, stating that Fifa's action “was unwarranted and indefensible” and also “made in bad faith and for an improper and illegal motive”.

On Friday, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux overturned Gobin's ruling in favour of Fifa, saying, however, that Wallace and his TTFA executive members had violated the local governing body's constitution by resorting to the local courts.

Wallace had previously indicated that if he lost the case, he would not pursue any further action against Fifa.

While the court action was ongoing, Fifa last month slapped an international ban on Trinidad for what it termed a “direct breach of article 59 of the Fifa Statutes, which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts” in disputes by member associations.