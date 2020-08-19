Tuchel hails 'incredible' PSG after reaching landmark final
Lisbon , Portugal (AFP) — Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side after they cruised into their first-ever Champions League final, putting the French side on the brink of coveted European glory.
“Incredible, that's why we're here to play in the final and to win,” Tuchel told French broadcaster RMC.
“We showed our quality, our hunger, determination. A good mix which showed we deserved the win.
“The team showed once again the hunger to win, to play together, to suffer. They made the most of it.”
PSG's easy 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon showed all the composure on a big European occasion that they have lacked in recent seasons.
Tuchel's outfit have set up a meeting with either on-fire Bayern Munich or fellow French side Lyon in Sunday's final, which could see the Qatari-owned club finally realise their owners' ambitions.
“I felt the pressure before the game, it wasn't easy, I have players who love the pressure of key matches; I'm never relaxed,” said Tuchel.
“We know well that Bayern are the favourites, it will be difficult against Lyon, but we'll see. It's obviously the biggest challenge of my career.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy