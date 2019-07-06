Tulloch, Lewis cop U-21 singles titles

ALESSIO Tulloch and Dadriann Lewis from Skills Unlimited Table Tennis Academy (SUTTA) captured the Boys' and Girls' Under-21 singles titles, respectively, at the 2019 Jamaica National Junior Table Tennis Championships which ended at the National Arena last Saturday.

The dominant players at the championships were Azizi Johnson from SUTTA, with four titles, Solesha Young from Angels' Academy Tennis Club with three titles, Tsenaye Lewis from Skills Academy Table Tennis Academy with three titles.

Tulloch, who was the top seed in the boys' Under-21 best-of-five singles final, defeated Andre Richardson 3-0, 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 to claim the title.

Second-seeded Dadriann Lewis defeated top-seeded Solesha Young in the girls' Under-21 final in a thrilling best-of-five singles final 3-2 with scores of 11-3, 8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5. Both players were locked at 2-2 after four sets.

Young had beaten Lewis 4-1 in the women's open singles best-of-seven sets final. However, Lewis had beaten Young in the Under-21 earlier.

The Boys' Under-18 singles title was won by Alessio Tulloch, who defeated Derrick Francis for his second title.

Meanwhile, Young defeated Selena Khwalsingh 3-0 with scores of 11-5, 11-2, 11-7 to capture the Girls' Under-18 singles final.

The Boys' Under-18 doubles was won by the pair of Joel Butler and Dujuan Jackson, who defeated the pair of Derrick Francis and Christopher Lyn 3-1 in the best-of-five sets, 11-4, 12-14, 11-3, 11-5.

Sisters Tsenaye Lewis and Gianna Lewis captured the Girls' Under-18 doubles title by defeating Lianna Campbell and Dana Prendergast in the best-of-five sets 3-1 through scores of 11-6, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7.

Joel Butler and Solesha Young paired up to defeat the pair of Dujaun and Gianna Lewis to win the Under-18 mixed doubles final 3-0, with scores of 11-4, 11-6, 11-4.

The Girls' Under-15 singles title was won by top seed Solesha Young, who defeated Dana Prendergast 11-3, 11-6, 11-1.

Azizi Johnson defeated Dujaun Jackson 3-1 with scores of 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 14-11 to win the final of the Boys' Under-15 singles title.

The Boys' Under-13 singles final was won by second seed Azizi Johnson, who defeated Matthew Fung 3-0 — 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

Olivia Petrekin defeated Tsenaye Lewis 3-2 in the best-of-five sets to win the Girls' Under-13 title.

Johnson and Jayden Ebanks defeated Javier Levene and Michael Fung to capture the Boys' Under-13 doubles title.

Tsenaye Lewis and Neveah Scott defeated the pair of Olivia Petrekin and Jada Allwood 3-1 through scores of 18-16, 11-8, 7-11, 13-11 to win the Girls' Under-13 doubles final.

Johnson and Tsenaye Lewis defeated Michael Fung and Olivia Petrekin 3-1 with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-3 to win the Under-13 mixed doubles title.

Gari Whyte defeated Nickoy Smith 3-0 through scores of 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 to win the Boys' Under-11 singles final.

Carissa Petrekin defeated Kayon Denton 3-2 with scores of 11-6, 11-9, 3-11, 12-14, 11-7 to win the Girls' Under-11 singles title.

Olivia Chambers won the Girls' Under-9 singles final beating Kerier Scott 3-0 with scores of 11-5, 11-8, 11-6.

The Boys' Under-9 was played on a round-robin format with Logan Royes coming out on top with two wins, from Ajani Hall and Ahkheond Lawes. Royes beat Lawes 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-6), and Hall 3-2 (10-12, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-3).