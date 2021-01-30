Two students receive CB Group UWI 5K 'Miss Kitty' scholarships

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Shireka Campbell and Devonte Webster received CB Group UWI 5K “Miss Kitty 2021” scholarships from attorney-at-law and media practitioner Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton at The University of the West Indies (UWI) regional headquarters.

For the past three years, Miss Kitty, who was the master of ceremonies for the event, has donated a scholarship each year to an outstanding student enrolled at the university who is in dire financial need.

While enrolled in the Faculty of Law at The UWI, Miss Kitty would witness first hand students who were under severe financial pressure, who despite their adverse circumstances were excelling academically but who lived in constant fear of not being allowed to sit exams or, worse, being deregistered all together. Miss Kitty felt compelled to assist, expressing deep concern for the welfare of these students: “It was very difficult to see these students working so hard and trying to get ahead with the constant financial pressure looming over them as to whether they would be able to sit their exams or not. The first three students I helped, by granting them my Miss Kitty Scholarship, graduated with me with first class and upper second class honours. I am immensely proud of them and grateful that they were able to make themselves, their communities and families proud.”

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effects on the financial situation of the students, Miss Kitty decided to assist two students this year. Shireka Campbell, who is majoring in applied chemistry with a minor in general chemistry in the Faculty of Science and Technology, is in her second year with a 3.0 grade point average. She was a student of Merl Grove High School which is also Miss Kitty's alma mater.

Campbell was going to be deregistered when she got the call from Miss Kitty that gave her the opportunity to sit her exams. She said she was praying to God for a miracle to come through so she could take her exams. “When I got the call from Miss Kitty that fateful night, I was on my knees praying to God to send help because I didn't want to get deregistered, and when she offered me her scholarship, I know God answered my prayer.”

Miss Kitty recounts that she did not know Shireka but she wanted to assist a young lady from her alma mater, and when her past history teacher recommended Shireka because of her financial problems but highlighted her ambition, she was sold. “As soon as I interviewed her, heard her conviction and drive, I knew she was the one.”

The second recipient of Miss Kitty's scholarship is Devonte Webster who is a first-year student majoring in marketing in the Faculty of Social Sciences. While enrolled at Calabar he was vice-president of the Key Club, on the Students' Council and an executive prefect. Webster had paid part of his fee but was unable to find the hefty remaining balance to prevent him from being deregistered. He had no idea from where the balance would come but Miss Kitty's scholarship was awarded just in time for him to sit his exams. Miss Kitty said she granted Devonte the scholarship because when a young man chooses books over the gun and shows ambition and grit, it is important to give them support. Coming from a poor and humble background Devonte is grateful for the scholarship, because as a young man from the inner city he has chosen education as the medium through which to extricate himself from poverty.

Mrs Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, chairperson of the CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids K lauded Miss Kitty for her support of the event. “Miss Kitty's contribution to the success of the event is immeasurable. Despite her numerous commitments and hectic schedule, she is always willing to volunteer her time and give assistance to those in need. The students whom she has assisted continually express their appreciation for her support.”

The CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids K is in its ninth year and held under the patronage of Dr Douglas Orane, Dr Donette Chin-Loy Chang and Dr Thalia Lyn, for the benefit of the university's scholarship fund.