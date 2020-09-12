Two Tallawahs players in 2020 CPL team

Two Jamaica Tallawahs players Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rahman were included in the 11-man Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team of the tournament announced earlier this week.

The team was selected by the tournament's commentary team – Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison, and Samuel Badree.

The team also features three players from the Trinbago Knight Riders, who went through the group stages unbeaten, three members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad, and one each from the St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, and the Barbados Tridents.

CPL's Director of International Cricket Tom Moody, said: “After healthy discussion and debate the commentators have finalised what they believe is a power-packed, all-star XI from Hero CPL 2020.

“With a tournament dominated by world-class spin there was an abundance of riches; Imran Tahir again proved a challenge to all who came his way. Kieron Pollard's all-round skills again brought some eye-catching performances; it was an easy decision to make him the captain after a flawless league stage.”

The team is as follows: Glenn Phillips (wk) – Jamaica Tallawahs; Sunil Narine – Trinbago Knight Riders; Shimron Hetmyer – Guyana Amazon Warriors; Nicholas Pooran – Guyana Amazon Warriors; Darren Bravo – Trinbago Knight Riders; Kieron Pollard (capt) – Trinbago Knight Riders; Mohammad Nabi – St Lucia Zouks; Jason Holder – Barbados Tridents; Rayad Emrit – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots; Imran Tahir – Guyana Amazon Warriors; Mujeeb ur Rahman – Jamaica Tallawahs.

The selectors also picked one Caribbean and one overseas 12th man to round out the squad. These are as follows: Scott Kuggelejin – St Lucia Zouks and Keemo Paul – Guyana Amazon Warriors.