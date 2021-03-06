Tyreke Wilson delighted with professional debut

Former Calabar High School standout Tyreke Wilson was delighted to return to the place of his greatest triumph so far in his athletic career, when he participated in the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials at National Stadium last Saturday.

Wilson was the Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships (“Champs”) Class One 100m champion in 2018, during a period of Calabar dominance, before he jetted off overseas to pursue tertiary studies.

With his collegiate studies now complete, the 21-year-old made his professional debut on Saturday as a member of the Legacy Track Club, and despite it not being nearly as glamourous as his 2018 performance, Wilson was still delighted to get his professional career off the ground.

“I really felt a bit rusty, but it's the first race in the professional world and I am very happy that I was able to come out here and finish injury free. It's a good feeling for my first race,” he said.

Wilson believes that he is in an environment where he can thrive and achieve all the goals that he has set for himself as a professional athlete.

“It's a great club, there are great athletes pushing me every day. Athletes like Orlando Bennett, Michael O'hara and a lot of other great upcoming athletes. It's a great club, a good environment and I will succeed,” he said.

Little has been heard or seen of Wilson since he won Champs in 2018 and he explained why that is so.

“Apart from college and focusing on the academic side of the world, I have been battling a lot of injuries. That is why I was very elated that I was able to come out here and finish this race healthy, it's a good feeling,” noted Wilson.

The 100m specialist also spoke about how the tragedy of losing Coach Nicholas Neufville, under tragic circumstances, has impacted members at the newly formed Legacy Track Club.

“It was good and it was bad because it broke us, but at the same time, it brought us closer together. It was a tough break, but at the same time it brought us together,” Wilson stated.

Despite the tragedy, Wilson believes that he is in the perfect place at the perfect time.

“The base coaches are Calabar coaches, so it's basically the same culture, but we take it more serious now, because it's a professional club.”

With a number of Jamaica's male sprinters, such as Yohan Blake, Asafa Powell and Nesta Carter nearing the end of their athletic careers, Wilson and his cohort are looking to take up the mantle, starting in Tokyo, Japan, this summer.

“The Olympics, I am looking forward to that, definitely preparing. The programme is geared towards the Olympic trials,” he declared.

The senior athletes will next participate in the qualification trials on Saturday March 13th, as this weekend will feature junior athletes only.