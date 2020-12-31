Uncapped trio gets stamp of approval from Chief Selector Harper

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Chief Selector Roger Harper says the uncapped trio of Kavem Hodge, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley have the potential to make a difference for West Indies in the longest format, following their inclusion in the 15-man Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh.

Their selection came as a surprise Tuesday, following the withdrawal of six players from the Test squad, including long-standing captain and leading all-rounder Jason Holder, due to what Cricket West Indies (CWI) said were “COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears”.

Harper said the two-Test tour would serve as an excellent opportunity for the three players to make their marks.

“Kavem Hodge will be on his first tour with the team. He has been around for a few years and has made a case for himself and he now gets his chance,” Harper said.

“The fact that he also bowls left-arm spin has certainly helped his cause.

“We also have Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley, who have both toured with the team to England and New Zealand as reserves, being selected in the Test squad for the first time.

“Moseley, coming off successful 'A Team' games in New Zealand and Mayers who has performed well in each of the CWI regional tournaments and also the CPL [Caribbean Priemier League], over the last year.”

Hodge, a 27-year-old Dominican, boasts a modest record, with three hundreds in 40 first-class games at an average of just 28, while taking 44 wickets.

In the last four-day season, however, he scored 454 runs at an average of nearly 38, with one hundred for Windward Islands Volcanoes.

“He's been knocking on the door for quite a while, and this is his opportunity,” Harper continued.

“I think he had a very decent regional four-day championship earlier this year. His left-arm spin could also be a plus for the team as well, especially with someone like Roston Chase missing. That could be an advantage [for us].

“Opportunities like this come for a reason so this is his chance to show what he can do at the highest level.”

Mayers, meanwhile, flourished over the last year in first-class cricket, plundering 654 runs at an average of 50, with two hundreds in the four-day tournament for Barbados Pride.

An ultra-attacking left-hander, the 28-year-old made his debut for West Indies in the Twenty20 International series against New Zealand last month with little fanfare.

He also failed to impress in two four-day “Tests” against New Zealand A earlier this month.

Moseley, 26, was one to shine against New Zealand A, hitting a hundred and a 50 in the second “Test” in Nelson, to back up 490 runs at an average of 35 for Pride during the last first-class season.

Harper said while the trio were inexperienced, like several included in the one-day squad, he expected to see a high level of pride in performances.

“I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level. We look forward to that with a great sense of excitement and anticipation,” Harper stressed.

West Indies arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 and will play two Tests — the first in Chattogram from February 3-7 and the second starting four days later in Dhaka.