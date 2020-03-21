Uncle Frank to return with a bang

With no trophy race on offer for today's 10-race programme, a knotty, non-restricted Overnight Allowance contest is expected to take the spotlight at Caymanas Park.

Like it was on Tuesday, the programme will again be executed without spectators or owners and no betting will be done at the track — in a move to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The withdrawal of both Anaso and Nuclear Thunder has left only nine runners to face the starter in the three-year-old and upwards race going five and a half furlongs (1,100m) for a purse of $1 million.

This penultimate event is scheduled to go to post at 4:55 pm, while first post is 12:15 pm.

Many-time champion trainer Wayne DaCosta will be banking on Uncle Frank and the wily Dane Nelson to steal the major slice of the pie, while his other starters — Sergeant Reckless, to be partnered by Paul Francis, and Drummer Boy with Omar Walker astride — could also go home earning.

El Profesor, Bimini, Peking Cruz, Wartime, Azaria and Harry's Train are the other runners.

Though Uncle Frank has been missing from action since November 30 last year, he is a cut above this group and is highly touted to put in a smart performance here, despite carrying top weight.

While he would have preferred the journey a bit longer the six-year-old gelding has worked well for this seasonal bow, and with a powerhouse rider like Nelson doing duties in the saddle, Uncle Frank should prove very hard to beat.

Richard Azan's Peking Cruz finished fourth on last behind Patriarch and Prince Charles on March 7 when coming off a five-month break.

This five-year-old gelding would have stripped fitter for that outing and will also relish the three-kilogramme claim of in-form apprentice Anthony Allen to prove more competitive on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Wayne Parchment-conditioned Wartime is easily the most consistent horse in the line-up and should again be on the business end in a contest of this nature.

The seven-year-old mare has been knocking at the door in recent times, and her second-place finish by a short head to Prince Charles on February 26 should be a good indicator that there is more in the tank.

To be ridden by Raddesh Roman, Wartime is expected to find a little bit extra here in terms of pace factor, but with no extremely hot rival around, could bring fitness into play and make things interesting should the favourite err.

Elsewhere on the card, Spencer Chung's American-bred Race Car is fancied to secure a second-consecutive win on local soil in an imported three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes contest over seven furlongs (1,400 metres).

Ones to watch



Race 1) Alexa's Star/Ratio/Justsaytheword/Quora

Race 2) Dee Danger/Nuclear Dan Dada/Capturemyship

Race 3) Purple Wayne/Big Bang/Winx Choice/Fresh Cash

Race 4) Triple Seven/Native Gold/Big Big Daddy/High Diplomacy

Race 5) Kingsman/Universal Boss/Baltusrol/Royal Aviator

Race 6) Princess Kavel/Also Correct/Unbreakable/El Cliente

Race 7) Classy Miss/Nyoka Classic/Ridewiththemob/Tradition

Race 8) Race Car/Sir Alton/Crafty and Ready/Uncle Polly

Race 9) Uncle Frank/Peking Cruz/Wartime/El Profesor

Race 10) Gimmipalinka/Cruizinn Jed/Dangote/Uncle Bally/Eleadontplay