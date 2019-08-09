Under-14 Girlz confident of victory over Bermuda in CFU Challenge Series

Coach Dexter Gillmore was beaming from ear to ear after his young Reggae Girlz scored a resounding 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls' Under-14 Challenge Series at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Wednesday.

A less than impressive performance against Martinique had seen Jamaica squeeze out a 3-2 win on Monday, but a much better showing saw them claim another three points to take poll position in the series, with two wins from two game and just one to go.

Despite their tender age and limited tournament experience, the girls showed composure, guts and determination to earn the win.

After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Jamaicans were pegged back at 2-2 by the determined opponents. With the game hanging in the balance, the young Jamaicans showed what they were made of when they produced two more goals just before half-time to secure the win.

Natoya Atkinson, who scored a hat-trick on Monday, closed out the scoring on Wednesday when she broke away at the half line and rounded the Dominican goalkeeper before slotting home. She and Tiny Seaton, who also showed composure to score the game's second goal, have been the most impressive in attack for Jamaica and are definitely ones for the future.

Gillmore was impressed with the improved performance of his charges in game two.

“I'm very pleased with the game and the result of it. I thought the girls did a really good job compared to the last game when they were a bit nervous. Today, they came out like they were playing football and for the most part they did a really good job,” he said.

With six goals scored in the first half, many persons would have been expecting more in the second but the head coach explained that the focus of the second half was to defend what they already had.

“The concentration (focus) for the second half was to defend the game, so instead of opening up the game when we won possession we stayed compact. We tried to play our way out and this is something that we have to improve, is keeping the middle secure. We put our focus on that for the second half and it gave us the result we were looking for,” said Gillmore.

For him the difference in team performance from game one to game two had a lot to do with nerves.

“(In) the first game they were really nervous. In this game in their minds they were ready for this team because they had seen the score that they had and they were really ready,” the coach reasoned.

The early goals came from a tactical adjustment that paid huge dividends in the end.

“The first game we didn't press as high and for so long, but in this game we did,” Gillmore noted.

The fear of failing in front of family spurred the response after the Dominican Republic drew level said Gillmore.

“It has a lot to do with pride. They didn't want to lose the game and they didn't want to end up in front of their family and friends in a negative situation. So, they really put it on their backs and said let's go after it and fix this and then they got two other goals and then with the instructions of covering the middle they did a better job of defending for the rest of the game,” he said.

A point is all that is required against Bermuda today but don't expect the Reggae Girlz to come out defending.

“The approach doesn't change, it doesn't change from game one to game three and we just hope they can execute the game plan…and then some. We are just as confident as the first game and just as confident as the second game,” Gillmore ended.

The Dominican Republic will play the winless Martinique at 2:00 pm, while Jamaica will face Bermuda in the final game of the series, starting at 4:00 pm today.